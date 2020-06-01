CORONAVIRUS
Michigan governor relaxes restrictions
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order Monday, letting restaurants reopen to dine-in customers next week and immediately easing limits on gatherings while keeping social-distancing rules intact.
The governor moved six remaining regions comprising 93% of the state’s population to phase 4 — “improving” — two weeks after she announced that two regions in northern Michigan could advance to that stage. Some businesses where close contact is necessary — gyms, hair salons, indoor theaters and casinos — will remain closed.
Whitmer said her goal is to shift the state to phase 5 before July 4.
russia
Trump, Putin discuss global summit lineup
MOSCOW — U.S. President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday to tell him about his proposal to convene an international summit that would involve Russia, the Kremlin said.
Trump said Saturday he will postpone until the fall a meeting of the G7 leading industrialized nations that he had planned to hold next month, and plans to invite Russia, Australia, South Korea and India. Trump told reporters that he feels the current makeup of the group is “very outdated” and doesn’t properly represent “what’s going on in the world.”
The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
MARKETS
Stocks rally from early uncertainties
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday after shaking off a wobbly start. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.4%. The index is coming off its second month of solid gains.
Investors are balancing cautious optimism about the reopening of businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic against worries that the civil unrest across the U.S. over police brutality could disrupt the economic recovery and widen the outbreak.
Stocks have now recouped most of their losses after a breathtaking skid in February and March.
