TRANSPORTATION
CSX 1Q profits top projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX Corp. (CSX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $770 million.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.
The freight railroad posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.
CSX shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $60.69, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.
Delta reporting big earnings loss
Delta Air Lines Inc. reported Wednesday that it lost $534 million in the first three months of the year, when it suffered a glancing blow from the coronavirus pandemic during March.
Delta’s first-quarter revenue dropped 18% from a year ago. The airline forecast a much grimmer picture for the second quarter, when the full impact of the global pandemic will be felt.
Revenue is expected to fall 90% for Delta, which reported a 13% drop in revenue per seat for every mile flown in the first quarter.
STOCK MARKET
Markets close higher as oil prices rebound
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after two days of losses, and the price of oil burst higher a day after a historic plunge.
Energy companies, which are still in deep trouble with the price of oil this low, posted some of the bigger gains. In another encouraging sign of waning pessimism in the market, Treasury yields rose.
Stocks around the world are clawing higher on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed toward its first gain in what’s been a dismal week for markets.
Even oil gained ground. Prices for crude have been turned upside down because of how much extra oil is sloshing around following a collapse in demand.
Stocks of companies such as Netflix and toilet paper maker of Cottonelle and Scott have been winners in the new stuck-at-home economy.
