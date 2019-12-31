ECONOMY
Confidence among U.S. consumers slips
BALTIMORE — U.S. consumer confidence slipped ever so slightly in December, as expectations fell about economic growth over the next six months.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 126.5 from November’s reading of 126.8. Americans felt largely confident about business conditions this month amid the holiday shopping season, yet their confidence wavered somewhat regarding job availability and income growth for the first half of 2020.
The reading of consumer sentiment points to continued economic expansion, but not much of an improvement given the 3.5% unemployment rate that is near historic lows.
HOUSING
U.S. home prices rose in October
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose faster in October than the previous month as many would-be buyers competed for a limited supply of available properties.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.2% in October from a year ago, up from a 2.1% annual gain in September.
The Tuesday report suggests that home price increases are being revived after the pace of gains hit a seven-year low in July. The Federal Reserve’s three cuts to short-term interest rates in 2019 have accelerated sales of new and existing homes. The sales pickup may now be pushing up prices more quickly.
AIR travel
Boeing to cover some 737 losses
Turkish Airlines said Tuesday that it has reached a partial agreement with Boeing over compensation for damages caused by the grounding of the airline’s Boeing 737 Max jets.
The airline did not disclose financial terms of the agreement.
In a regulatory filing, the airline said the agreement covered “certain portion of the losses” related to the Max. It was not clear what was covered and whether the airline is seeking additional compensation. The airline’s media representatives did not respond to requests for information. Boeing declined to comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.