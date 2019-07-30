ECONOMY
Spending, incomes both rose in June
WASHINGTON — Consumer spending rose a healthy 0.3% in June, slightly below the strong gains of the past three months, while incomes turned in a solid 0.4% gain for the fourth straight month.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the spending increase followed strong gains of 1% in March, 0.6% in April and 0.5% in May as the consumer rebounded following a lackluster start to the year.
An inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve showed prices rising 1.4% over the past year, well below the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
RETAIL
Apple profit falls as iPhone sales sputter
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple’s iPhone sales are still sputtering while the company tries to offset the decline by milking more money from digital services such as music.
The latest evidence of the iPhone’s waning popularity had been expected. Even so, the confirmation in Tuesday’s fiscal third-quarter earnings report underscored the challenge facing a company that has been riding the smartphone revolution for the past decade.
The iPhone’s downturn is the main reason Apple’s profit for the April-June period fell 13% to $10 billion.
technology
Huawei’s sales up despite U.S. controls
BEIJING — Huawei’s sales rose by double digits in the first half of this year despite being blacklisted by Washington and its chairman, saying U.S. pressure has “galvanized our people,” expressed confidence Tuesday the Chinese tech giant will “enter a new period of growth.”
Huawei Technologies Ltd., the biggest maker of network gear for phone companies and the No. 2 smartphone brand, is scrambling to preserve its business after the Trump administration blocked access to U.S. components and technology in May on security grounds.
Sales have suffered “some impact” but Huawei avoided disruption in shipments to customers, Liang Hua said at a news conference at its headquarters in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong.