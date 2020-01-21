NETFLIX

Subscribers added despite competition

SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix is holding its ground in the streaming wars, passing its first big test since Apple and Disney launched rival services.

The company added 8.8 million worldwide subscribers during its fourth quarter, surpassing expectations at a time when it face heated competition.

Netflix had said it expected to add 7.6 million subscribers, and analysts thought the service would fare even better. The increase pales slightly next to the 8.9 million subscribers the service added in the fourth quarter of 2018.

DELTA

Profit sharing to give workers big payday

Delta Air Lines’ banner year — propelled by lower fuel prices, higher travel demand and no sidelined Boeing 737 Max planes in its fleet — led the carrier to beat earnings estimates and notch its 10th consecutive profitable year.

But those results won’t just pay off for shareholders: The carrier said last week that employees are set to receive $1.6 billion in cash payouts, its largest employee profit-sharing pool on record and one that tops what many other companies offer employees.

This year’s pool translates into a 16.6% cash payout for eligible employees — or about two months’ pay — which will be paid out on Valentine’s Day. The payout represents the sixth year in a row that the airline has paid more than $1 billion in profit-sharing.

central BANKS

Group to study digital currencies

FRANKFURT, Germany — Major central banks have joined together to explore whether they should issue digital currencies as the use of cash declines and more people turn to electronic forms of paying.

The study group is made up of the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Swedish Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank.

They said in a statement Tuesday that they will assess the potential case for digital currencies in their home jurisdictions. Existing cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are not suited for paying for things because they can fluctuate sharply in value.

