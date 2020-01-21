NETFLIX
Subscribers added despite competition
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix is holding its ground in the streaming wars, passing its first big test since Apple and Disney launched rival services.
The company added 8.8 million worldwide subscribers during its fourth quarter, surpassing expectations at a time when it face heated competition.
Netflix had said it expected to add 7.6 million subscribers, and analysts thought the service would fare even better. The increase pales slightly next to the 8.9 million subscribers the service added in the fourth quarter of 2018.
DELTA
Profit sharing to give workers big payday
Delta Air Lines’ banner year — propelled by lower fuel prices, higher travel demand and no sidelined Boeing 737 Max planes in its fleet — led the carrier to beat earnings estimates and notch its 10th consecutive profitable year.
But those results won’t just pay off for shareholders: The carrier said last week that employees are set to receive $1.6 billion in cash payouts, its largest employee profit-sharing pool on record and one that tops what many other companies offer employees.
This year’s pool translates into a 16.6% cash payout for eligible employees — or about two months’ pay — which will be paid out on Valentine’s Day. The payout represents the sixth year in a row that the airline has paid more than $1 billion in profit-sharing.
central BANKS
Group to study digital currencies
FRANKFURT, Germany — Major central banks have joined together to explore whether they should issue digital currencies as the use of cash declines and more people turn to electronic forms of paying.
The study group is made up of the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Swedish Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank.
They said in a statement Tuesday that they will assess the potential case for digital currencies in their home jurisdictions. Existing cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are not suited for paying for things because they can fluctuate sharply in value.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.