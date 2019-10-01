construction
Spending up slight 0.1% in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending edged up a disappointing 0.1% in August as continued weakness in nonresidential construction offset the best gain in home building in nine months.
The latest figure marked the fourth month of lackluster results, including declines in May and June and a flat reading in July, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Construction in April had risen 0.6%.
Home construction, which has been in the doldrums for much of this year, was up 0.9% in August. It was the best showing since a 3.2% surge last November. Nonresidential construction declined 1% as spending on schools, hospitals and hotels were all down.
Spending on government construction projects edged up 0.4% as a gain of 0.6% in state and local spending offset a 2.2% drop in the smaller federal government category.
AUTOMOTIVE
Strike has cost GM estimated $1 billion
DETROIT — The 16-day strike by auto workers has cost General Motors about $1 billion according to at least one estimate, while a parts shortage forced the company to close pickup truck and transmission plants in Mexico.
Spokesman Dan Flores confirmed that production at the factories in Silao, Mexico, ended Tuesday morning, affecting 6,000 workers.
On Tuesday it appeared that both sides were apart on an agreement that could end the strike by 49,000 workers, which has halted GM’s U.S. factories since Sept. 16. A top UAW negotiator wrote in a letter to local union leaders that a contract proposal from the company fell short of union demands.
shipping
UPS gets approval to become drone airline
DALLAS — UPS has won government approval to operate a nationwide fleet of drones, which will let the company expand deliveries on hospital campuses and move it one step closer to making deliveries to consumers.
Many regulatory obstacles remain, however, before UPS — or other operators who are testing drones — can fill the sky over cities and suburbs with drones carrying goods to people’s doorsteps.
