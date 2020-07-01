EMPLOYMENT
Survey shows big jobs gain in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.
The payroll company ADP said Wednesday that small businesses reported the biggest increase, adding 937,000 jobs. Among industries, construction firms, restaurants and hotels, and retailers posted large gains in hiring.
Yet according to ADP’s data, the economy still has 14.3 million fewer jobs than it did in February, before the viral outbreak intensified.
CONSTRUCTION
New home building down sharply in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell 2.1% in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the May decline followed an even larger 3.5% fall in April. Construction spending was also down in March, falling 0.3%. Construction of homes dropped 4% in May with single-family homes down 8.5% while apartment construction rose 2.3%.
The construction industry has been rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and with cases rising again in many parts of the country there are concerns that construction could see further declines in coming months.
MANUFACTURING
Reopenings lead to surge in U.S. industry
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. manufacturing rebounded in June as major parts of the country opened back up, ending three months of contraction in the sector caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its manufacturing index rose to 52.6 last month after registering 43.1 in May and 41.5 in April. Any reading below 50 signals that U.S. manufacturers are contracting.
New orders, production, hiring and new export orders all jumped in June, after they all declined in May but at a slower pace than in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.