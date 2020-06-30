CONSUMERS
Confidence rises after partial reopenings
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence rose in June, reflecting the partial re-opening of the country but the concern is that rising coronavirus cases in many states could jeopardize future gains.
The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, said that its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 98.1 in June after virtually no change at 85.9 in May.
Even with the June rebound, the confidence index remains well below its pre-pandemic levels.
NETFLIX
Deep South credit union gets investment
JACKSON, Miss. — Netflix on Tuesday announced a $10 million investment in a Mississippi-based credit union to build economic opportunities in Black communities across the Deep South.
The Netflix deposit is one of the first investments in the $100 million initiative by Hope Credit Union to make more business, mortgage and consumer loans to low-income families.
Over the next two years, the Netflix deposit will support financing to more than 2,500 entrepreneurs, homebuyers and consumers of color, according to Hope. Hope is the only depository institution in several communities, including Itta Bena, a majority Black Mississippi Delta town, with a poverty rate is 42% and median household income is $20,417, according to a Hope news release.
SPORTSWEAR
Adidas exec resigns over diversity issues
NEW YORK — The head of global human resources at sports apparel and shoe company Adidas resigned Tuesday following criticism from employees of what they see as the company’s failure to diversify its workforce.
Karin Parkin’s resignation comes after a group of Black employees called on Adidas’ supervisory board to investigate her and her strategy for addressing racial issues in the workplace. The employees are also pressing the company based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, to create an anonymous public channel to submit any problems about racism.
The demands from Black employees were reported by The Wall Street Journal in mid- June.
