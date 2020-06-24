STOCKS
Market suffers sharp fall after cases rise
Stocks are down sharply on Wall Street as data showing new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have climbed to the highest level in two months rattles investors’ optimism for a relatively quick economic turnaround.
The S&P 500 was down 2.7% in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back all of its gains for the month. The selling, which followed a skid in European stock indexes, accelerated around mid-morning on news that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.
AUTO MAKERS
Tesla touch screen failures probed
DETROIT —
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that it’s investigating touch screen failures in the 2012 through 2015 Tesla Model S.
Documents posted Wednesday say the agency has received 11 complaints about the screens over the past 13 months in vehicles that have been in use from 3.9 years to 6.3 years. If the screens fail, the cars will lose the rear camera display, causing reduced visibility.
LITIGATION
Roundup settlement cost Bayer $10.9B
BERLIN — Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup, which has faced thousands of lawsuits over claims it causes cancer, the German-based company said Wednesday.
Bayer said it was also paying up $1.22 billion to settle two additional areas of intense litigation, one involving PCB in water, and one involving dicamba, another weedkiller.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
IMF now projecting deeper recession
The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the coronavirus-ravaged economy, projecting a significantly deeper recession and slower recovery than it anticipated just two months ago.
The fund said Wednesday it now expected global gross domestic product to shrink 4.9% this year, more than the 3% predicted in April. For 2021, the fund forecast growth of 5.4%, down from 5.8%.
The IMF said its increased pessimism reflected scarring from a larger-than-anticipated supply shock during the earlier lockdown, in addition to the continued hit to demand from social distancing and other safety measures.
