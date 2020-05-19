ENERGY
Google won’t build tools for extraction
Google says it will no longer build custom artificial intelligence tools for speeding up oil and gas extraction, separating itself from cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon.
A statement from the company Tuesday followed a Greenpeace report that documents how the three tech giants are using AI and computing power to help oil companies find and access oil and gas deposits in the U.S. and around the world.
The environmentalist group says Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been undermining their own climate change pledges by partnering with oil companies including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil that have looked for new technology to get more oil and gas out of the ground.
WALL STREET
Markets slump one day after big surge
A late-day slide left the stock market broadly lower at the end of a choppy day of trading. The S&P 500 index lost 1% Tuesday, giving back some of the ground it had gained in a rally a day earlier.
Losses for banks, health care stocks and elsewhere outweighed solid showings for technology companies and those that rely on consumer spending. Bond yields fell in a sign that investors’ optimism about the economy was waning again. Oil prices rose.
Optimism about a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and hopes for a U.S. economic recovery in the second half of the year pushed stocks sharply higher Monday, reversing all of the market’s losses so far this month. The S&P 500 is still down about 13% from its all-time high in February.
AMAZON
Warehouses in France gradually reopening
PARIS — Amazon is gradually reopening its warehouses in France after working out new virus safety measures with unions, in an effort to end weeks of legal troubles that had sharply curtailed the company’s French business and drawn global attention.
In a victory for labor unions, French courts ruled last month that Amazon hadn’t done enough to protect its 11,000 workers in France from the coronavirus. The world’s largest online retailer shut its French warehouses as a result – just as global demand soared because stores were shuttered by virus restrictions.
After protracted negotiations, Amazon started a three-week reopening process Tuesday.
