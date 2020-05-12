FINANCIAL
Wall Street has worst day since May’s start
Worries about the downside of reopening the economy too soon are weighing on markets, and Wall Street fell Tuesday to its biggest loss since the start of the month.
The S&P 500 dropped 2.1% after spending much of the day drifting between small gains and losses, as investors debate whether the lifting of lockdowns across U.S. states and the world will drive an economic rebound or just more coronavirus infections.
The concerns were summed up in straightforward testimony from the top U.S. infectious diseases expert. Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress that if the country reopens too soon, it could not only cause “some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery.”
The S&P 500 fell 60.20 points to 2,870.12, with the losses accelerating sharply in the last hour of trading. Stocks of companies whose profits are most closely tied to the strength of the economy had some of the market’s sharpest drops.
Treasury yields also fell in a sign of increased caution.
AUTO INDUSTRY
Honda loses $276M during 1st quarter
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. sank deeper into losses for the fiscal quarter that ended in March, as the damage to the industry from the coronavirus outbreak hurt sales and crimped production.
Tokyo-based Honda reported Tuesday a January-March loss of $276 million.Quarterly sales declined almost 15% to nearly $32 billion.
For the fiscal year ended in March, Honda reported a 25% drop in profit at $4.3 billion.
Toyota quarterly profits plunge
TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp. reported Tuesday a sharp plunge in fiscal fourth quarter profit as the global pandemic slammed vehicle sales and halted production at its auto plants.
Japan’s top automaker logged a net profit of $590 million for the quarter ended in March, nose-diving 86% from the same period the year before.
Quarterly sales slipped 8% from a year ago.
Damage from COVID-19 cost Toyota $1.4 billion in operating profit for the latest quarter, offsetting cost cuts, the company said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.