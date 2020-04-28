FOOD
PepsiCo. earnings exceed estimates
Breakfast at home and snacking all day during covid-19 quarantines helped PepsiCo Inc.’s first-quarter sales beat estimates.
The company’s first-quarter organic revenue, which excludes currency changes and acquisitions, rose 7.9%, topping Bloomberg’s consensus for a 3.6% gain.
Executives said on an analyst call that repeated purchases of Quaker Oats and other products show consumers aren’t just stockpiling, but also eating through their pantries at a higher rate. Snack products are also doing well, with Tostitos the big winner. Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods both saw a 7% adjusted sales gain.
CONSUMER GOODS
Confidence index plummets in April
U.S. consumer confidence nosedived in April to the lowest level since 2014 as concern mounted about jobs and incomes in the wake of government efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.
The Conference Board’s index plummeted by 31.9 points, the sharpest drop since 1973, to 86.9, according to a report issued Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for a decline to 87.
One bright spot: The group’s subindex of expectations, based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, rose by seven points to 93.8, a sign consumers see the pandemic’s impact as temporary.
Attitudes about current conditions, however, dropped by a record 90.3 points to 76.4.
transportation
Airline seeking liquidity boost
Southwest Airlines is selling shares and $1 billion in convertible bonds in a push to add liquidity as the coronavirus pandemic all but erases demand for flights.
The carrier will offer 55 million shares plus an option for the underwriters to buy another 8.25 million to cover over-allotments, according to a company statement Tuesday. The combined total represents about 12% of Southwest’s current outstanding shares. The underwriters can also buy an extra $150 million in the bonds, which are due 2025.
The shares fell 1% to $28.81 ahead of regular trading in New York.
