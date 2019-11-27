Michael Brown, a U.S. Marine wanted in a Franklin County fatal shooting, was arrested this morning, according to a U.S. Marshal.

Brown was taken into custody in Franklin County without incident, said Brad Sellers, acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia. 

Sellers said more details will be released at a news conference set for 11 a.m. at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Brown, who is also wanted as a Marine deserter, is charged with second degree murder in the Nov. 9 shooting death of Rodney Brown, described as the boyfriend of Michael Brown's mother. The mother told police her son was the shooter. 

Michael Brown fled the area to as far as South Carolina, but apparently returned two weeks ago. He triggered a near lockdown of Roanoke's Raleigh Court neighborhood when he was seen there tapping on the window of his grandmother's house and police found a recreational vehicle nearby he was known to be driving.

Since then, local, state and federal authorities have regularly responded en masse to alleged sightings of the fugitive in locations from Franklin County to Radford, but Sellers said recently that no sightings were confirmed.

There seemed no evidence Michael Brown was even still in the area until news of his arrest Wednesday morning. 

Matt Chittum covers Roanoke City. A Roanoke native, he’s been at the Roanoke Times for more than two decades, having overcome an inauspicious start with a part-time clerical job.

Load comments