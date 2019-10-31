Norell Pollard 2019.JPG (copy)

Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Pollard has been charged with marijuana possession on campus.

 Photos by MIKE NIZIOLEK | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech freshman defensive tackle Norell Pollard was charged with possession of marijuana on campus on the night of Oct. 24.

A team spokesperson said Tech is aware of the situation, but declined any further comment.

Pollard was cited at 11:53 p.m. on Oct. 24, near the university’s Food Science and Technology Building, according to Virginia Tech police call logs. The arrest report obtained by The Roanoke Times from the Virginia Tech police department didn’t provide any further details of the incident.

The incident occurred during the Hokies’ off week ahead of Saturday’s game at Notre Dame. The true freshman had five tackles and two sacks making his second career start in the six-overtime 43-41 win over North Carolina before the bye week.

Under Virginia law, possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or up to a $500 fine.

The Virginia Tech student-athlete code of conduct outlines the discipline process for anyone arrested, charged or convicted of a misdemeanor charge. The sanctions for a misdemeanor charge range from a warning to probation to a suspension. Athletic director Whit Babcock can handle the discipline process or designate someone else to review the case.

Pollard is scheduled for an initial court hearing on Dec. 12.

