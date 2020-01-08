MISSISSIPPI
Legal group seeks inquiry into prisons
JACKSON, Miss. — Prisoner advocates are calling on the federal government to investigate Mississippi’s prison system for possible civil rights violations, saying the violence of recent days highlights deliberate violations of inmates’ constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
A formal letter and protest came Tuesday even as the mother of one slain inmate said she’s still waiting on an official explanation of how her son died.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, the Mississippi conference of the NAACP, the Mississippi chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups made the request to the U.S. Department of Justice. The letter warns that “it is no exaggeration to say more lives will be lost absent immediate intervention.”
“The Mississippi prison system is in a state of acute and undeniable crises, with five deaths in just the last ten days, and a history of preventable deaths and injuries stretching back years,” the 23-page complaint states. “Mississippi has acknowledged the danger presented by severe understaffing and horrific conditions, but has repeatedly failed to take appropriate action.”
U.S. Rep Bennie Thompson, Mississippi’s only Democrat in Congress, called Sunday for a federal investigation after inmates were killed by fellow prisoners across three prisons and an unknown number of inmates were injured. Mississippi prison officials, who called in state troopers and a Tennessee prison guard team to regain control, have said four of deaths are related to violence among gangs.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections on Tuesday lifted lockdowns at 11 of the state’s 15 county-run regional facilities, but kept them at two regional facilities and six larger prisons.
ARIZONA
Man sentenced to life in border agent killing
TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted of shooting a U.S. Border Patrol agent nine years ago in a case that exposed a botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious” was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
U.S. District Judge David C. Bury sentenced Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes to the mandatory life sentence after hearing tearful statements from the sisters of Brian Terry, the agent who was fatally shot while on a mission in Arizona on Dec. 14, 2010.
Osorio-Arellanes is one of seven defendants who were charged in the slaying of Terry. Osorio-Arellanes was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges last year after being extradited from Mexico in 2018.
TEXAS
Taxpayers’ money used to pay singer Iglesias
MCALLEN, Texas — A South Texas city used $485,000 in taxpayer money to pay singer Enrique Iglesias to perform at a holiday concert in 2015, according to contract details made public this week.
McAllen officials have been concealing Iglesias’ contract terms, citing exceptions in the Texas Public Information Act. But a broad transparency measure that went into effect this week closed some of what critics called gaping holes in the state’s open-records laws.
City Attorney Kevin Pagan said the law “no longer excepts from disclosure” Iglesias’ contract.
“Residents finally are getting to see how their taxpayer money was spent on this entertainment event,” said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.
