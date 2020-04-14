First inmate death reported from complications of virus
The death of a female inmate assigned to a Virginia prison is the first fatality in a state prison linked to the new coronavirus, authorities said Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said a 49-year-old woman, an inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland, died in a hospital Tuesday morning.
The inmate was taken to the VCU medical center in Richmond for treatment on April 4, when she tested positive for the coronavirus. She remained there for treatment until her death.
The woman, who was not identified, had underlying health conditions including asthma and hepatitis, according to the Department of Corrections. She was serving a nine-year sentence on drug charges and had been scheduled for release in 2023.
Parole of Richmond police officer’s killer criticized
A man sentenced to life in prison 40 years ago for the murder of a Richmond police officer, who was shot four times in the head after making a traffic stop, has been granted parole and is scheduled to be released soon from the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Adrianne Bennett, chair of the Virginia Parole Board, confirmed Tuesday that the panel voted 4-1 on Friday to grant parole for Vincent Lamont Martin, 64, who was convicted in the 1979 slaying of Richmond patrolman Michael Connors, who was 23.
Bennett said that Martin already has served 40 years in prison and been eligible for parole for the past 26 years.
“Over the decades, Vincent Martin has demonstrated himself to be a trusted leader, peacemaker, mediator and mentor in the correctional community,” Bennett said.
“I am personally dismayed by the actions of the Virginia Parole Board and I know that all Richmond police officers, past and present, expect that their lives and sacrifices would carry more weight and value in society than to allow this person’s release, “ Richmond Police Chief William Smith said on Tuesday.
Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said efforts were under way to block Martin’s release.
North Anna nuclear plant reports water leak
A water leak that forced the shutdown of one reactor at Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station on Thursday is not considered a significant safety issue for local residents, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Monday.
Unit 2 at the plant in Louisa County was shut down at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after operators discovered what a Dominion spokesman described as a “small water leak” in the reactor’s coolant pumps.
The unit remained offline on Monday and repairs were still underway, a spokesman for the company said. Unit 1 was unaffected and was still operating at 100% capacity.
Dominion notified the resident inspector for the agency that regulates nuclear power plants, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
“The event was reportable and we are following up at the resident inspector level, but it is not a significant safety issue and there was no release of radioactive material to the environment nor any hazard for residents near the plant,” a spokesman for the NRC said.
Driver rescued from dangling truck off Interstate 64 bridge
CHESAPEAKE — Firefighters rescued a truck driver whose tractor-trailer was nearly blown off a bridge in Virginia, leaving his cab dangling 70 feet over a river.
A large wind gust caused the driver, Wayne Boone, to lose control Monday morning, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya told news outlets. He had to be pulled from his cab, which was dangling off the side of Interstate 64’s High Rise bridge over the Elizabeth River, the Chesapeake Fire Department said in a Twitter post.
It said firefighters used a series of complex rope maneuvers to reach the driver and pull him to safety as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. A fire department news release said Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
