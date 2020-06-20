britain
Police say stabbing ‘terrorism-related’
LONDON — Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading on Saturday, and British media said police were treating it as “terrorism-related.”
The Press Association news agency and Sky News quoted security sources as saying terrorism was suspected in the early evening attack in the city’s Forbury Gardens park. Police said several people were taken to hospitals but did not confirm reports of fatalities.
Police said one person was arrested and was in custody.
Britain’s interior minister said she was “deeply concerned,” and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his “thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading”.
The local Thames Valley Police force tweeted that officers were called to the city’s Forbury Gardens around 7 p.m. It said that “a number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital” and one man was arrested at the scene.
Witnesses reported that police cars and helicopters descended on the park in Reading, a town of about 200,000 residents 40 miles west of London. Police blocked off several roads in the city center, and photos showed two air ambulances nearby.
The Royal Berkshire Hospital said it was treating two casualties from the incident.
The incident came hours after a Black Lives Matter protest took place at Forbury Gardens.
Police: 3 children die in Scotland apartment fire
LONDON — Three children, aged 5, 8 and 12 have died in a residential fire in Scotland, police said Saturday.
Police Scotland said the blaze broke out Friday evening in an apartment in Paisley, 10 miles west of Glasgow.
The force said Fiona Gibson, 12; Alexander James Gibson, 8; and 5-year-old Philip Gibson were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died soon after being admitted.
A 39-year-old woman, reported by the BBC to be the children’s mother, was in critical condition in another hospital.
Police said the cause of the fire was being investigated.
ASIA
China claims area of deadly brawl with India
NEW DELHI — China said the Galwan Valley high up in the Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly renewing claims on the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to try to reduce tensions on Saturday.
The confrontation in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest between the two countries in 45 years. India blames China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a statement Friday that “the Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary.”
He blamed incursions by Indian troops in the area from early May for a midnight clash on Monday that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has not said whether it suffered any casualties.
Soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks and their fists in the thin air at 14,000 feet above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said. The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.
Indian security officials have said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.
atlanta
Arrest warrant issued for Wendy’s arson
ATLANTA — Investigators said Saturday they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in connection with a fire at a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, an African American man.
Natalie White is a suspect in the arson and investigators are asking for help finding her, Atlanta Fire and Rescue said in a Twitter post.
The post included surveillance pictures of White, 29, in a store, but no additional identifying information.
Several people are suspected of trying to set fires in the restaurant before the blaze finally spread, fire officials said.
Demonstrators threw bricks and rocks at firefighters as they tried to get to the restaurant, and they couldn’t start fighting the blaze until it had destroyed the building, Atlanta Fire Chief Randall Slaughter has said.
minneapolis
Ex-officer charged in Floyd death posts bail
MINNEAPOLIS — A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.
According to online records, J. Kueng, 26, posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, about 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kueng is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the May 25 death of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
Another former officer charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death, Thomas Lane, 37, posted bail earlier this month. The third ex-officer charged with aiding and abetting, Tou Thao, 34, remained in jail Saturday. Chauvin, 44, is being held on $1 million bail at Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.
aFGHANISTAN
U.S. battling COVID-19 outbreak at embassy
KABUL, Afghanistan — The U.S. State Department says COVID-19 infections have been reported at its embassy in the Afghan capital and affected staff include diplomats, contractors and locals.
The State Department did not say how many were affected. An official at the embassy in Kabul, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said up to 20 people were infected, the majority of them Nepalese Gurkhas, who provide embassy security.
“The embassy is implementing all appropriate measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the State Department said in a statement late Friday.
The infected staff are in isolation in the embassy while the remainder on the compound are being tested, said the embassy official. That official added that embassy staff were told they can expect tighter isolation orders.
The State Department said a sanitization of the premises was being carried out to “prevent further outbreak.”
Aghanistan has 28,424 confirmed coronavirus cases. International aid organizations monitoring the pandemic’s spread in the country say the numbers are much higher because of a lack of testing capabilities as well as access to testing.
