Massachusetts
Judge sides with tribe in reservation lawsuit
A judge has stopped the federal government from rescinding its reservation designation for a Native American tribe’s land in Massachusetts, ordering the Interior Department to review the matter and issue new findings.
U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman in Washington, D.C., granted a summary judgment on behalf of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe on Friday, concluding the Interior Department’s actions were “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and contrary to law.”
Cedric Cromwell, the tribe’s chairman, said the judge “righted what would have been a terrible and historic injustice.”
The Cape Cod-based tribe, which traces its ancestry to the Native Americans that shared a fall harvest meal with the Pilgrims in 1621, gained federal recognition in 2007. It has more than 300 acres in the town of Mashpee and in Taunton near the Rhode Island state line and has broken ground on a $1 billion resort and casino.
The tribe learned in late March that the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs would be rescinding the reservation designation and removing the land from federal trust. At the time, Cromwell called it a “sucker punch” undertaken in the middle of a pandemic. Trump administration’s action, if it had been allowed to stand, would have destroyed much of what the tribe has worked to build in recent years on its sovereign lands, the tribe said.
That includes establishing an independent judicial system, police force and Wampanoag-language school, as well as building tribal housing and beginning to build the casino.
media
Fox News apologizes for ‘insensitive’ chart
LOS ANGELES — Fox News apologized Saturday for how it displayed a chart correlating the stock market’s performance with the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd, Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Brown.
The graphic that aired Friday to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest “should have never aired on television without full context. We apologize for the insensitivity of the image and take this issue seriously,” the cable channel said in a statement.
The chart included on “Special Report with Bret Baier” illustrated gains made by the S&P 500 index after King’s assassination in 1968; the Ferguson, Missouri, police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014, and the May 25 death of Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. It also measured the financial yardstick against the 1991 acquittal of Los Angeles police officers in the beating of Rodney King.
It was shown as part of a segment with Fox News and Fox Business reporter Susan Li focusing on the market rally that followed an unexpectedly lower number of jobless claims.
ohio
Annie Glenn praised in virtual service
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mourners praised Annie Glenn on Saturday as a dogged fighter for those with speech disorders, a source of support for her astronaut husband and a hero in her own right.
Glenn, wife of the late John Glenn, died May 19 at 100 of complications from COVID-19. She had been living in a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota, to be nearer to her daughter, Lyn.
During a virtual memorial service, son David said after his mother overcame her lifelong stutter, she struck up so many conversations it seemed she was making up for lost time.
“Through all of her life, the most prominent characteristic that my mother embodied, as far as I’m concerned, was how she loved and cared about others,” he said in a remote broadcast.
The Glenns were married for 73 years at the time of John Glenn’s death in 2016. He was the first American to orbit the Earth, as well as a military hero and Democratic U.S. senator from Ohio. He often attributed his accomplishments to Annie’s strength and support.
MARYLAND
Cyclist charged with assault apologizes
BETHESDA, Md. — A Maryland man charged with assaulting three teenagers after a video showed him grabbing a protest flyer from one of teens is apologizing.
In a statement released by his lawyers, 60-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, said he is “sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail.”
Maryland-National Capital Park Police said Friday night that Brennan was charged with three counts of second-degree assault. The widely seen video shows an adult cyclist grabbing the wrist of a woman June 1 and then ripping a flyer from her hand. With his bicycle, he then bears down on another victim who was recording the incident.
Online court records show Brennan was released from custody Saturday after posting bond.
germany
Police easily catch forgetful thief
BERLIN — Police in Germany say they had an easy time tracking down a petty thief, after he forgot his own son at the scene of the crime.
Bautzen police said Saturday that the 29-year-old suspect ran off when the $5,65 worth of goods he was trying to steal triggered an alarm at a supermarket check-out late Friday.
Police said the man’s 8-year-old son was left behind “and so the culprit was quickly identified.”
The suspect, a German, also managed to fall over during his escape, ending the day in the hospital, police said.
