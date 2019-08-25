new york
Former congressman accused of abuse
NEW YORK — Former U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman is being called a sexual “predator” in a lawsuit accusing the New York Democrat of violating a teenager at a Boy Scout camp five decades ago.
The New York Post reported Saturday that the now 76-year-old Ackerman is accused of abusing the 17-year-old while he was a director at the Ten Mile River Camp near upstate Narrowsburg, west of Poughkeepsie, according to papers filed in state Supreme Court.
In the lawsuit, the teen said Ackerman — then 23 — drove him to a back road where he tried to fondle him before forcing oral sex.
The Boy Scouts should have been aware that Ackerman was a “known predator” with the potential to harm kids, according to court papers cited by the newspaper. The Boy Scouts told the Post they had no record of any allegations against him.
Attorney Oscar Michelen told the Post that the married father of three denies any wrongdoing, and to call him a “predator” is tantamount to slander.
Ackerman, a 15-term Democrat who represented parts of Queens and Long Island, announced his retirement from Congress in 2012.
maryland
Gas explosion damages shopping center
A powerful natural gas explosion badly damaged a Maryland office complex and shopping center Sunday morning, ripping away part of the facade and exposing twisted metal, authorities said.
No injuries were reported in the thundering blast, which occurred at about 8 a.m. It came after authorities said they had evacuated the area around the complex because of a suspected early morning gas leak near the complex in Columbia, Maryland.
Fire crews responded about an hour before the explosion because of a fire alarm that was upgraded to a report of a gas leak in the parking lot, officials said. When fire personnel arrived, they immediately evacuated everyone from the surrounding area and made sure the building was vacant.
The subsequent explosion ripped away a significant part of the facade, scattering debris.
“It was so powerful it could be heard in communities many miles away,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in a statement.
No businesses were open, said Stephen Hardesty, the battalion chief of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services. He said the time of day played a major role in the lack of injuries, and he described it as one of the worst explosions he’s seen.
california
Authorities say deputy fabricated sniper claim
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County deputy lied when he said he was shot in the shoulder while standing in a sheriff’s station parking lot last week and will face a criminal investigation, authorities said.
“The reported sniper assault was fabricated” by Deputy Angel Reinosa, Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said at a news conference late Saturday.
Reinosa, 21, made a frantic radio call Wednesday claiming he’d been shot by someone in a nearby building as he walked to his car outside the Lancaster station, prompting a huge police response. Deputies set up a perimeter and SWAT officers went door-to-door inside a sprawling building complex to search for the shooter.
But no bullets were recovered from the scene and detectives saw “no visible injuries,” Capt. Kent Wegener said Saturday night.
Reinosa eventually admitted making up the story and using a knife to cut the two holes in his shirt, Wegener said.
Reinosa has been relieved of his duties and could face charges for filing a false report about a crime, officials said. He didn’t explain his motive for the fabrication, Wegener said.