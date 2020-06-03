Tensions eased somewhat across the nation midweek after days of boiling public protests related to the death of African American George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers.
Marches and demonstrations continued without reports of substantial violent incidents. Most of Wednesday’s news involved aftershocks from earlier events as Americans processed widespread mutual feelings of anger, fear and resentment.
In Minneapolis, prosecutors on Wednesday expanded their case against the police who were at the scene of George Floyd’s death, charging three of the officers with aiding and abetting a murder and upgrading the charges against the officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck to second-degree murder.
The most serious charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, whose caught-on-video treatment of the handcuffed Floyd spurred worldwide protests. Three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four were fired last week.
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family, called it “a bittersweet moment” and “a significant step forward on the road to justice.” Crump said Elison had told the family he would continue his investigation into Floyd’s death and upgrade the charge to first-degree murder if warranted.
Earlier Wednesday, in a visit to a makeshift shrine at the street corner where Floyd died, his family had again called for the arrests of Lane, Kueng and Thao, a demand echoed by their attorney.
“We are demanding justice,” Crump said.
In the nation’s capital, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposes using military forces for law enforcement in containing current street protests, tamping down threats from President Donald Trump, who had warned states he was willing to send troops to “dominate” the streets.
Less than 48 hours after the president threatened to use the Insurrection Act of 1807 to contain protests if governors were not able to get a handle on unrest, Esper said it should be invoked in the United States “only in the most urgent and dire of situations.” He declared, “We are not in one of those situations now.”
After his subsequent visit to the White House, the Pentagon abruptly overturned the earlier decision to send a couple hundred active-duty soldiers home from the Washington, D.C., region, a public sign of the growing tensions with the White House.
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a retired Marine general, lambasted both Trump and Esper in an essay in The Atlantic Wednesday for their consideration of using the active-duty military in law enforcement — and for the use of the National Guard in clearing out a largely peaceful protest near the White House on Monday evening.
Elsewhere, curfews and efforts by protesters to contain earlier flare-ups of lawlessness were credited with preventing more widespread damage to businesses in New York and other cities.
“Last night we took a step forward in moving out of this difficult period we’ve had the last few days and moving to a better time,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday
New York police said about 280 people were arrested on protest-related charges Tuesday night, compared with 700 a day earlier. Nationwide, more than 9,000 have been arrested in connection with unrest.
At least 12 deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out.
In Philadelphia, a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed by the city early Wednesday after repeatedly being targeted by vandals. Rizzo presided over a police force widely accused of racism and brutality in the 1970s.
Floyd’s death has spurred protests around the world.
Pope Francis called for national reconciliation and peace, saying he has “witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest’’ in the U.S.
Thousands of people demonstrated in London on Wednesday against police violence and racial injustice following the killing of Floyd.
In Athens, police fired tear gas to disperse youths who threw firebombs and stones at them outside the U.S. Embassy toward the end of an otherwise peaceful protest by about 4,000 people. No injuries or arrests were reported.
The London demonstration began in Hyde Park, with protesters chanting “Black lives matter,” before many of them later marched through the streets, blocking traffic.
Some of them converged on Parliament and the nearby Downing Street office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A few scuffles erupted between protesters and police outside the street’s heavy metal gates.
Inside, Johnson told a news conference that he was “appalled and sickened” by Floyd’s death.
In other rallies around the world:
— More than 1,000 people protested in Stockholm despite a ban on gatherings of over 50 people due to the coronavirus, and while they expressed solidarity with U.S. demonstrators, participants were keen to emphasize that racial injustice was a problem in Sweden, too. O
— About 3,000 people rallied in Finland’s capital of Helsinki, although they dispersed an hour later when the number of participants exceeded the 500 maximum allowed under virus restrictions.
— In Cape Town, South Africa, about 20 people gathered at the gates of parliament and held up signs reading “Justice 4 George Floyd and Collins Khosa.” Khosa died a month ago after being confronted by soldiers and police in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township. Family members say he died after being choked and beaten, but a South African army investigation cleared the soldiers.
— Police cut short a demonstration in the Dutch port of Rotterdam by thousands of protesters when the crowd got too big for coronavirus social distancing measures.
