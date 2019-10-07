RADFORD — A former Radford University student pleaded guilty Monday to murdering her roommate and classmate Alexa Cannon earlier this year.
Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting, 21, of Jeffersonton in Culpeper County, pleaded guilty in Radford Circuit Court and was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison under a plea agreement. Cutting was charged with second-degree murder after the Jan. 24 death of Cannon, a 20-year-old psychology major from Roanoke.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Showalter imposed a total of 40 years in prison, to be suspended after Cutting serves 20 years. He said that Cutting will be supervised by the probation office for 10 years after her release.
Showalter ordered that Cutting have no contact with Cannon’s family, that she enroll in any mental health counseling that is required by authorities, and follow any recommended treatment.
Cannon was stabbed to death at the off-campus apartment that she and Cutting shared.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said Monday that officers responding to a 7:45 a.m. 911 call that January morning were met at the apartment’s door by Cutting, who said she had killed Cannon.
Rehak said that police never established a motive for the killing, but said that Cutting told officers that she had taken an array of drugs during the night including cocaine, mushrooms, Adderall, Xanax, marijuana, alcohol and tobacco.
Cutting read a brief statement before being sentenced, saying that she took full responsibility and apologized to the Cannon family.
“There are no words for this tragedy and my heart is filled with sorrow and grief. ... I am so, so sorry,” Cutting said.
This story will be updated.
