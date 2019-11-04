NEW YORK
Police commissioner O’Neill announces retirement
NEW YORK — New York City’s police commissioner, who has found himself caught at times between loyalty to his officers and demands from the public and politicians for greater police accountability, announced Monday that he is retiring.
James O’Neill said he will leave for a private sector job in December, a little more than three years after he took charge of the nation’s largest police department. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will succeed him, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
O’Neill led the police department’s move away from controversial “broken windows” policies, guided its response to pipe bomb blasts and a deadly truck attack, and has overseen continuing drops in crime. He called leading the NYPD “the best job in the world.”
britain
Labor Party’s Hoyle elected House of Commons speaker
LONDON — Long-serving Labour Party lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle was elected speaker of Britain’s House of Commons on Monday, taking up the job with a clear message: I’m not John Bercow.
Hoyle was chosen by lawmakers from among seven candidates to replace the influential but contentious Bercow. Bercow retired last week after a decade as speaker that saw him become a central player in Britain’s Brexit drama.
Hoyle took 325 of the 540 votes in a runoff with Labour colleague Chris Bryant after the seven-member field was winnowed down in three previous voting rounds.
Hoyle vowed to bring a change of tone and temperament to a political system that has been strained by Brexit; to restore Parliament’s battered reputation and to be “neutral” and “transparent.”
south dakota
Inmate ‘forgives’ parents of victim before being executed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A convicted killer executed in South Dakota used his last words to speak to the parents of his victim.
Charles Rhines was executed Monday evening at the state prison in Sioux Falls for the 1992 slaying of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer.
Media witnesses said Rhines used his last words to tell Ed and Peggy Schaeffer that “I forgive you for your anger and hatred towards me.”
The Schaeffers said they wanted to talk about their son, not Rhines. They say they were “so blessed to have this young man in our family and in our life.”
Rhines ambushed Schaeffer when Schaeffer interrupted him as he was burglarizing the doughnut shop where Schaeffer worked. Rhines had been fired a few weeks earlier.
oklahoma
Officer convicted of second-degree murder in shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — A jury has convicted an Oklahoma City police officer of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who was threatening to set himself on fire.
The jury on Monday found Sgt. Keith Sweeney guilty in the Nov. 15, 2017, death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon. Second-degree murder is punishable by 10 years to life in prison. The jury recommended a 10-year prison sentence. A judge will formally pass sentence at a date still to be set.
Sweeney was among officers responding to reports of a suicidal person and found Pigeon doused in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire in a courtyard.
Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag. An affidavit says Pigeon was unarmed and didn’t pose a threat. Two fellow officers also testified that Pigeon posed no threat.
Defense attorney Gary James has said Sweeney didn’t know Pigeon was unarmed.
CHILE
Strong quake shakes capital
SANTIAGO, Chile — A strong earthquake caused buildings to sway in Chile’s capital on Monday as thousands of people marched in the city’s center to demand better social services and less economic inequality.
There were no immediate reports of damages from the quake and the navy discounted any threat of a tsunami.
The U.S. Geological Survey put its preliminary magnitude at 6.0 and said its epicenter was located 17.4 miles southwest of Illapel, Chile near the country’s central coast. It had a depth of 49 kilometers.
Authorities in Chile said the quake was felt in the country’s capital and central cities. It struck amid the latest in a wave of protests against the government of President Sebastián Piñera. The unrest has forced the cancellation of two major international summits, and left at least 20 people have died in violent clashes, looting and arson.
