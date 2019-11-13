Disney Plus sign-ups exceed expectations NEW YORK — Disney’s brand-new streaming service Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success. The $7-a-month service offering an array of Disney classics and new shows suffered some technical difficulties hours after launching at 3 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday. The problems started a little before 7 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly with video streaming. Others reported problems logging in. The reports peaked around 9 a.m. and had dwindled by 1 p.m. Disney said it was working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, said spokeswoman Karen Hobson. The company did not say what caused the problem. Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, beginning with the purchase of a stake in streaming technology company BAMTech in 2016, which it later increased to a majority stake. In 2018 Disney launched ESPN Plus using technology from BAMTech. That service now has 3.5 million subscribers. In a call with analysts on Nov. 7, CEO Bob Iger said he was confident that the technology in place could handle an influx of users. “We feel that the platform is robust enough and that all the elements that need to be in place to manage that kind of scale are there,” he said. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
LOS ANGELES — R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on NBC’s “The Voice.” He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.
Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced Legend’s honor on “The Voice.” The country singer then handed Legend some short shorts with bedazzled letters “EGOTSMA” to signify the singer’s many honors: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and now, Sexiest Man Alive.
Legend tells the magazine in an issue out Friday the honor comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year’s winner. He jokes it “is not fair and is not nice to me!”
40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner.
