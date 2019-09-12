SCORING
TD XPT FG PTS
L.Taylor, M.Vista 6 0 0 36
Stanley, Christiansburg 5 3 0 33
Kelley, Auburn 5 0 0 30
S.Smith, Covington 5 0 0 30
Baines, N.Cross 4 0 0 24
Cann, N.Cross 4 0 0 24
Eller, L.Botetourt 4 0 0 24
I.Harris, N.Cross 4 0 0 24
Jackson, N.Cross 4 0 0 24
Jay, Rockbridge Co. 4 0 0 24
Z.Johnson, Galax 4 0 0 24
Mitchell, H.Valley 4 0 0 24
Motley, Carroll Co. 4 0 0 24
Nichols, W.Fleming 4 0 0 24
Ray, R.Catholic 4 0 0 24
Thompson, G.Wythe 4 0 0 24
Rice, R.Catholic 2 10 0 22
Shareef, R.Catholic 3 4 0 22
Chad Blaker, Narrows 3 0 0 18
Broughman, Alleghany 3 0 0 18
D.Brown, Galax 3 0 0 18
Collins, Salem 3 0 0 18
Doss, Chilhowie 3 0 0 18
Fisher, Northside 3 0 0 18
Fridley, Alleghany 3 0 0 18
Mannon, Pulaski Co. 3 0 0 18
Meade, Marion 3 0 0 18
Pedigo, P.Henry 3 0 0 18
Persinger, Salem 3 0 0 18
Pickett, Galax 3 0 0 18
Prioleau, Radford 3 0 0 18
Ruley, Rockbridge Co. 3 0 0 18
Sebolt, Glenvar 3 0 0 18
Shafer, Rockbridge Co. 3 0 0 18
Street, Glenvar 3 0 0 18
M.Thomas, Chilhowie 3 0 0 18
RUSHING
ATT YDS AVG GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co. 39 422 10.8 211.0
S.Smith, Covington 48 400 8.3 200.0
Stanley, Christiansburg 48 397 8.2 198.5
I.Harris, N.Cross 30 365 12.2 182.5
D.Brown, Galax 33 280 8.5 140.0
Persinger, Salem 27 274 10.1 137.0
Eller, L.Botetourt 32 240 7.5 120.0
Collini, Giles 35 204 5.8 102.0
L.Taylor, M.Vista 30 200 6.7 100.0
Owens, E.Montgomery 28 198 7.1 99.0
Hunter, Christiansburg 29 196 6.8 98.0
Cook, P.Henry 31 193 6.3 96.5
Fisher, Northside 15 191 12.7 95.5
Gilley, Chilhowie 25 191 7.6 95.5
Hatfield, W.Byrd 22 189 8.5 94.5
Poe, Grayson Co. 38 177 4.7 88.5
Wilson, H.Valley 47 177 3.8 88.5
Dalton, Carroll Co. 39 167 4.3 83.5
Peckron, Galax 20 163 8.2 81.5
Chad Blaker, Narrows 16 159 9.9 79.5
Prioleau, Radford 11 152 13.8 152.0
G.Whorley, Liberty 20 152 7.6 76.0
Ray, R.Catholic 4 152 38.0 76.0
Fridley, Alleghany 29 151 5.2 75.5
Finley, Pulaski Co. 26 150 5.8 75.0
Morgan, Narrows 22 147 6.7 73.5
Wells, G.Wythe 31 143 4.6 71.5
Merriman, Patrick Co. 30 140 0 4.6
Howell, Alleghany 6 137 22.8 68.5
Motley, Carroll Co. 22 134 6.1 67.0
Chaffin, Floyd Co. 26 128 4.9 64.0
Wade, L.Botetourt 26 128 4.9 64.0
Wood, Salem 12 126 10.5 63.0
Whorley, R.Catholic 3 125 41.7 62.5
Cupit, J.Forest 12 120 10.0 120.0
Lewis, W.Fleming 20 160 6.0 120.0
Rupe, Radford 10 119 11.9 119.0
Mitchell, Blacksburg 19 117 6.2 58.5
Forbes, J.River 13 115 8.8 57.5
Kelly, Auburn 20 115 5.8 57.5
J.Williams, Chilhowie 24 114 4.8 57.0
Peay, J.River 30 113 3.8 56.5
Davidson, Carroll Co. 38 110 2.9 55.0
A.Brown, S.River 16 107 6.7 53.5
Duncan, C.Spring 34 101 3.0 50.5
RECEIVING
REC YDS TD AVG
Coates, C.Spring 12 159 1 13.3
Thompson, G.Wythe 12 426 4 35.5
Cann, N.Cross 11 131 3 11.9
Sebolt, Glenvar 11 312 3 28.4
Bannister, W.Fleming 10 107 2 10.7
McCormick, P.Henry 10 129 2 12.9
Pedigo, P.Henry 10 240 3 24.0
Tinsley, W.Byrd 10 144 2 14.4
Baines, N.Cross 9 123 3 13.7
Bell, H.Valley 9 75 0 8.3
Jackson, N.Cross 8 128 4 16.0
Z.Johnson, Galax 8 166 4 20.8
Mayr, Rockbridge Co. 8 70 0 8.8
Mitchell, Blacksburg 8 136 1 17.3
Mohamed, Blacksburg 8 143 1 17.9
Bryson, Galax 7 105 0 15.0
Hamm, Marion 7 73 0 10.4
Loder, Glenvar 7 100 1 14.3
Andrews, W.Fleming 6 47 0 7.8
Bowman, Narrows 6 57 0 7.1
John Gass, Liberty 6 112 1 18.7
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 6 200 2 33.3
Mitchell, H.Valley 6 59 4 9,8
Reeves, C.Spring 6 64 1 10.7
Ryder, Bath Co. 6 85 0 14.2
Santoemma, M.Vista 6 122 0 20.3
PASSING
C-A-I TD PCT YDS
Simmons, G.Wythe 27-47-0 5 57.4 599
Gunn, P.Henry 31-49-3 6 63.3 522
Jay, Rockbridge Co. 33-52-3 3 63.5 500
Wolk, Glenvar 23-44-3 5 52.3 500
Pickett, Galax 27-44-2 6 61.4 453
Zappia, N.Cross 31-51-2 9 60.1 431
Chaney, Salem 16-25-1 6 64.0 413
Goforth, Blacksburg 26-53-3 1 49.1 397
L.Adams, Chilhowie 13-30-3 6 43.3 331
G.Carroll, H.Valley 29-45-2 6 64.4 320
Duncan, C.Spring 25-48-2 3 52.1 310
Hatfield, W.Byrd 14-31-4 1 45.2 248
Tate, Marion 15-26-3 2 57.7 246
D.Hairston, M.Vista 10-20-0 1 50.0 245
Luckett, Franklin Co. 10-21-0 3 47.6 232
Gibson, Covington 6-15-4 3 40.0 206
Chase Blaker, Narrows 16-25-1 2 64.0 203
Lewis, W.Fleming 14-22-0 2 63.6 195
Nichols, W.Fleming 17-29-0 2 58.6 179
Overstreet, S.River 6-7-0 2 85.7 173
Fussell, Bath Co. 9-28-3 1 32.1 131
Hunter, Christiansburg 7-16-0 2 43.8 121
PUNTING
NO YDS AVG
L.Baker, W.Byrd 5 207 41.4
Simmons, G.Wythe 6 239 39.8
Rago, L.Botetourt 7 277 39.6
Luckett, Franklin Co. 8 313 39.1
Sloss, Craig Co. 5 195 39.0
Deaton, S.River 9 349 38.8
Simpson, Pulaski Co. 8 307 38.4
Kerrick, M.Vista 7 262 37.4
Killinger, C.Spring 4 148 37.0
Goforth, Blacksburg 5 183 36.6
Wootten, P.McCluer 10 355 35.5
Nester, Auburn 4 139 34.8
Peay, J.River 7 242 34.6
INTERCEPTIONS
Strong, H.Valley 3
L.Adams, Chilhowie 2
M.Adams, R.Catholic 2
Baines, N.Cross 2
Nichols, W.Fleming 2
Roberts, M.Vista 2
M.Thomas, Chilhowie 2
TACKLES
IND AST TOT
Conner, Floyd Co. 24 24 36.0
Stanley, Christiansburg 23 20 33.0
Street, Glenvar 23 16 31.0
J.Jones, P.Henry 22 14 29.0
Britton, Salem 19 9 23.5
N.Martin, G.Wythe 17 9 21.5
Barnett, Covington 15 11 20.5
Poe, Grayson Co. 16 9 20.5
Eanes, S.River 10 19 19.5
Greer, Chilhowie 15 9 19.5
Jackson, N.Cross 17 5 19.5
Epperley, Blacksburg 7 23 18.5
Fulcher, Patrick Co. 16 5 18.5
Goforth, Blacksburg 8 20 18.0
Call, Bath Co. 14 7 17.5
A.Carroll, H.Valley 16 3 17.5
Green, M.Vista 14 7 17.5
Bowman, Narrows 13 12 16.0
McMillan, G.Wythe 16 6 19.0
Davis, P.Henry 14 8 18.0
Collini, Giles 15 5 17.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry 12 10 17.0
Gallimore, Pulaski Co. 10 13 16.5
B.Custer, Glenvar 12 7 15.5
McDaniel, Bassett 12 7 15.5
Preston, Northside 12 7 15.5
Loan, Bath Co. 13 5 15.5
Duncan, C.Spring 12 6 15.0
Bahnken, E.Montgomery 13 3 14.5
T.Hall, Covington 11 7 14.5
Horton, Northside 10 9 14.5
Theimer, J.River 8 13 14.5
Bishop, Northside 10 8 14.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery 13 2 14.0
Vaught, Galax 12 4 14.0
R.Martin, M.Vista 11 5 13.5
T.Robertson, Narrows 12 3 13.5
D.Robinson, Carroll Co. 13 1 13.5
Williams, Bath Co. 8 11 13.5
R.Williams, Christiansburg 8 11 13.5
Elliott, Northside 10 6 13.0
Wood, Salem 5 16 13.0
SACKS
Daniel, N.Cross 4.5
Bowden, Pulaski Co. 4.0
Jackson, N.Cross 4.0
Gallimore, Pulaski Co. 3.5
Greer, Chilhowie 3.0
Preston, Northside 3.0
Russell, Pulaski Co. 3.0
Britton, N.Cross 2.5
Mitchell, H.Valley 2.5
Royal, Auburn 2.5
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Greer, Chilhowie 8.0
Russell, Pulaski Co. 8.0
Vaught, R.Catholic 8.0
Peoples, Galax 7.0
Britton, N.Cross 6.5
Horton, Northside 6.0
Jackson, N.Cross 6.0
J.Jones, P.Henry 6.0
McDaniel, Bassett 6.0
R.Vaught, Galax 6.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry 5.5
Green, M.Vista 5.0
McMillan, G.Wythe 5.0
Merriman, Patrick Co. 5.0
Street, Glenvar 5.0
