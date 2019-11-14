SCORING
TD XPT FG PTS
S.Smith, Covington 25 2 0 152
I.Harris, N.Cross 24 1 0 146
Shareef, R.Catholic 19 12 0 126
Taylor, M.Vista 21 0 0 126
Morgan, Narrows 12 40 2 118
Ray, R.Catholic 17 8 0 110
Street, Glenvar 18 2 0 110
Cupit, J.Forest 18 0 0 108
Chad Blaker, Narrows 17 2 0 104
D.Brown, Galax 17 0 0 102
Z.Johnson, Galax 17 0 0 102
Fisher, Northside 17 0 0 102
Wells, G.Wythe 17 0 0 102
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg 16 2 0 98
Cook, P.Henry 16 0 0 96
Loder, Glenvar 16 0 0 96
Fenton, Floyd Co. 14 4 0 88
Persinger, Salem 14 2 0 88
K.Smith, Bassett 13 4 0 86
Baines, N.Cross 13 0 0 78
Gilley, Chilhowie 13 0 0 78
Rupe, Marion 13 0 0 78
Shafer, Rockbridge Co. 13 0 0 78
Penn, Patrick Co. 12 4 0 76
Kelley, Auburn 12 0 0 72
Leftwich, Salem 12 0 0 72
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 12 0 0 72
J.Rice, R.Catholic 7 30 0 72
Sprowl, Patrick Co. 12 0 0 72
B.Thompson, G.Wythe 11 4 0 70
Stanley, Christiansburg 11 3 0 69
Thomas, Chilhowie 11 2 0 68
Bailey, F.Chiswell 11 0 0 66
McClung, Rockbridge Co. 11 0 0 66
J.Smith, Franklin Co. 10 0 0 60
RUSHING
ATT YDS AVG GAVG
S.Smith, Covington 170 1566 9.2 156.6
Cupit, J.Forest 180 1523 8.5 152.3
D.Brown, Galax 136 1419 10.4 157.7
Fisher, Northside 163 1378 8.5 137.8
Penn, Patrick Co. 178 1373 7.7 152.6
I.Harris, N.Cross 151 1295 8.6 129.5
Persinger, Salem 148 1219 8.2 121.9
Stanley, Christiansburg 181 1063 5.9 106.3
Loder, Glenvar 137 1054 7.6 105.4
Cook, P.Henry 164 1042 6.4 104.2
Morgan, Narrows 112 976 8.7 97.6
Ray, R.Catholic 72 939 13.0 93.9
Wells, G.Wythe 133 920 6.9 102.2
K.Smith, Bassett 174 919 5.3 91.9
Shareef, R.Catholic 117 918 7.8 91.8
Taylor, M.Vista 142 906 6.4 90.6
Collini, Giles 156 898 5.8 89.8
D.Owens, E.Montgomery 115 863 7.4 86.3
Wade, L.Botetourt 130 841 6.5 84.1
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co. 195 837 4.3 83.7
Moore, W.Byrd 147 830 5.6 92.2
Chad Blaker, Narrows 74 828 11.1 82.8
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg 111 820 7.4 82.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co. 128 819 6.4 117.0
Ratcliffe, Giles 171 803 4.7 80.3
Rupe, Marion 103 757 7.4 75.7
Kelley, Auburn 163 746 4.6 74.6
Brewer, R.Retreat 110 742 6.7 74.2
Strong, H.Valley 148 736 5.0 73.6
Gilley, Chilhowie 80 730 9.1 73.0
Simmons, G.Wythe 113 677 6.0 75.2
East, Auburn 112 666 5.9 66.6
Chase Blaker, Narrows 118 655 5.6 65.5
Shafer, Rockbridge 102 625 6.1 62.5
Hunter, Christiansburg 116 619 5.3 61.9
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford 93 619 6.7 61.9
Crawford, Craig Co. 77 607 7.9 67.4
Wilson, H.Valley 129 603 4.7 75.4
Coleman, P.McCluer 96 587 6.1 65.2
Baker, W.Byrd 121 601 4.9 60.1
Leftwich, Salem 120 600 5.0 60.0
Rodrigue, Carroll Co. 95 574 6.0 57.4
Kennedy, Pulaski Co. 140 571 4.1 57.1
Bailey, F.Chiswell 94 554 5.9 55.4
Street, Glenvar 123 554 4.5 55.4
Merriman, Patrick Co. 131 545 4.2 60.6
Tate, Marion 104 543 5.2 67.9
A.Brown, S.River 87 540 6.2 54.0
McClung, Rockbridge Co. 64 531 8.3 53.1
Wood, Salem 65 519 8.0 51.9
Stanley, Liberty 72 503 7.0 50.3
RECEIVING
REC YDS TD AVG
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 54 1126 12 20.9
Bell, H.Valley 41 492 4 12.0
Mohamed, Blacksburg 41 676 7 16.5
Pedigo, P.Henry 41 782 7 19.1
Sebolt, Glenvar 41 753 6 18.3
B.Thompson, G.Wythe 41 1155 10 28.2
Arnholt, L.Botetourt 35 464 9 13.3
Cann, N.Cross 35 565 7 16.1
Baines, N.Cross 34 784 12 23.1
Burcham, Carroll Co. 32 521 4 16.3
Earls, Northside 31 493 8.5 15.9
Fenton, Floyd Co. 31 540 9 17.4
Bannister, W.Fleming 29 512 4 17.7
Z.Johnson, Galax 29 659 17 22.7
Tinsley, W.Byrd 29 345 4 11.8
L.Owens, Craig Co. 28 303 2 10.8
Santoemma, M.Vista 28 351 4 12.5
Henderson, Craig Co. 27 454 4 16.8
K.Mitchell, H.Valley 27 292 6 10.8
Doss, Chilhowie 26 413 6 15.9
Jackson, N.Cross 26 538 9 20.1
Ryder, Bath Co. 26 247 1 9.5
Coates, C.Spring 25 394 4 15.8
Cole, N.Cross 25 199 1 8.0
Wiley, Narrows 25 557 9 22.3
Ellison, M.Vista 24 362 4 15.1
Motley, Carroll Co. 24 374 6 15.6
T.Johnson, M.Vista 24 378 2 15.8
Mayr, Rockbridge Co. 24 326 3 13.6
Barnett, Covington 23 316 5 13.7
Flenner, Bath Co. 23 557 9 24.2
Grant, M.Vista 23 471 6 20.4
Gholston, Blacksburg 22 435 4 19.8
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe 22 361 3 16.4
Austin, J.River 21 248 2 11.8
Dean, W.Byrd 21 414 2 19.7
Fisher, Northside 21 342 3 16.3
H.Harris, W.Byrd 21 122 0 5.6
Reeves, C.Spring 21 273 2 13.0
Richardson, Marion 21 253 1 12.0
Cook, Rockbridge Co. 20 348 2 17.4
Hamm, Marion 20 210 3 10.5
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg 20 308 4 15.4
PASSING
C-A-I TD PCT YDS
Zappia, N.Cross 128-214-7 29 59.8 2229
Jay, Rockbridge 136-209-13 21 65.7 2189
Simmons, G.Wythe 103-162-1 15 63.6 2075
D.Hairston, M.Vista 112-192-4 18 58.3 1785
G.Carroll, H.Valley 125-210-7 20 59.5 1767
Pickett, Galax 93-161-6 27 57.8 1734
Gunn, P.Henry 101-179-7 20 56.4 1719
Goforth, Blacksburg 103-195-13 16 52.8 1689
Wolk, Glenvar 89-162-9 12 54.9 1533
Luckett, Franklin Co. 57-115-8 14 50.0 1208
Chase Blaker, Narrows 65-108-2 15 60.2 1187
Webb, Northside 84-160-6 6 52.5 1093
Dalton, Carroll Co. 73-135-5 11 54.1 1051
Gibson, Covington 54-106-10 13 50.9 1038
Tate, Marion 81-148-8 9 54.7 987
Nichols, W.Fleming 71-147-8 8 48.3 986
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co. 52-106-6 16 49.1 984
L.Adams, Chilhowie 54-117-9 14 46.2 982
Duncan, C.Spring 75-166-7 8 45.2 950
Fussell, Bath Co. 60-190-16 13 31.6 936
McAllister, J.River 63-123-4 6 51.2 886
Baker, W.Byrd 72-162-6 7 44.4 873
Salvi, L.Botetourt 58-96-3 13 60.4 871
Hunter, Christiansburg 50-110-4 13 45.5 773
Rupe, Radford 42-97-2 6 43.3 707
J.Hairston, Bassett 50-98-2 7 51.0 660
McCloud, Pulaski 57-116-15 4 49.3 565
Bahnken, E.Montgomery 50-133-6 5 37.6 510
PUNTING
NO YDS AVG
Rago, L.Botetourt 20 762 38.1
Kerrick, M.Vista 35 1302 37.2
G.Carroll, H.Valley 33 1218 36.9
Hunter, Christiansburg 37 1365 36.9
Tate, Marion 25 922 36.9
Simmons, G.Wythe 21 766 36.5
Luckett, Franklin Co. 36 1310 36.4
Lytton, Radford 33 1202 36.4
Logan, Salem 19 670 35.2
Bowman, Narrows 14 478 34.1
Fouts, P.Henry 21 717 34.1
Wootten, P.McCluer 23 781 34.0
Ortiz, Galax 15 509 33.9
East, Auburn 22 744 33.8
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic 8
Altizer, Christiansburg 5
Goforth, Blacksburg 5
Strong, H.Valley 5
TACKLES
IND AST TOT
Stanley, Christiansburg 90 77 128.5
Eanes, S.River 96 64 128.0
Conner, Floyd Co. 78 86 121.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe 96 35 113.5
Street, Glenvar 83 50 108.0
Britton, N.Cross 76 59 105.5
Jamarreon Jones, P.Henry 69 53 95.5
R.Vaught, Galax 77 30 92.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co. 59 60 89.0
Theimer, J.River 57 62 88.0
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe 72 24 84.0
Cupit, J.Forest 57 50 82.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley 73 15 80.5
D.Green, M.Vista 65 31 80.5
Holland, M.Vista 60 39 79.5
Collini, Giles 67 24 79.0
Preston, Northside 61 34 78.0
Elliott, Northside 59 37 77.5
Greer, Chilhowie 59 37 77.5
Cannaday, Franklin Co. 67 20 77.0
Lefew, Chilhowie 62 30 77.0
Duncan, C.Spring 54 45 76.5
Milby, C.Spring 66 20 76.0
T.Thompson, W.Byrd 50 52 76.0
SACKS
McDaniel, Bassett 13.0
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co. 11.5
Horton, Northside 10.0
Pruitt, Marion 10.0
Bowden, Pulaski Co. 9.0
Lefew, Chilhowie 9.0
Gill, Bassett 8.0
Greer, Chilhowie 8.0
Jackson, N.Cross 8.0
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Moss, Marion 29.0
Greer, Chilhowie 25.0
Lefew, Chilhowie 25.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co. 24.5
George, M.Vista 22.0
A.Vaught, R.Catholic 22.0
Mitchell, H.Valley 21.5
Russell, Pulaski Co. 21.0
Hoffman, Radford 20.0
R.Vaught, Galax 20.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.