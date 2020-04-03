were open.jpg

Below is a list of local businesses who are remaining open either with reduced hours, by offering pick up and/or delivery, or continuing business as usual.

Business Pick-Up Delivery Address Phone Website
Alejandro's Mexican Grill Yes Yes 7212 Williamson Rd. Roanoke, VA 540-904-5825 alejandrosmexicangrill.com
Alejandro's Mexican Grill Yes Yes 127 Campbell Ave. Roanoke, VA 540-400-7053 alejandrosmexicangrill.com
Alejandro's Mexican Grill Yes Yes 1304 W. Main St. Salem, VA 540-387-1420 alejandrosmexicangrill.com
Aly's Italian Restaurant Yes Yes 3204 Riner Rd. Christiansburg, VA 540-381-7800 alysitalian.com
Aly's Italian Restaurant Yes Yes 6936 Roanoke Rd. Shawsville, VA 540-268-1200 alysitalian.com
Blacksburg True Value Hardware Yes No 801 Kabrich St. Blacksburg, VA 540-552-1221 truevalue.com
CoreLife Eatery Yes Yes 2243 Franklin Rd. Suite A Roanoke, VA 540-492-5222 corelifeeatery.com
Famous Anthony's Yes No 4913 Grandin Rd Roanoke, VA 24018 540-772-7140 famousanthonys.com
Famous Anthony's Yes No 1716 W. Main St Salem, VA 24153 540-389-4502 famousanthonys.com
Famous Anthony's Yes No 2221 Crystal Spring Ave Roanoke, VA 24014 540-981-0200 famousanthonys.com
Famous Anthony's Yes No 3737 Challenger Ave Roanoke, VA 24012 540-977-2244 famousanthonys.com
Famous Anthony's Yes No 6499 Williamson Rd Roanoke, VA 24019 540-362-1400 famousanthonys.com
Famous Anthony's Yes No 323 Virginia Ave Vinton, VA 24179 540-343-0200 famousanthonys.com
Famous Anthony's Yes No 2104 Wards Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502 434-455-6950 famousanthonys.com
Fillin' Station Sports Bar & Grill Yes Yes 2217 Williamson Rd. Roanoke, VA 540-362-2185
JJ Fashions Yes No 4710 Starkey Rd. Roanoke, VA 540-774-7467 www.facebook.com/JandJFashionsRoanoke
Sam's Hot Dog Stand Yes No 1715 N. Franklin St. Christiansburg, VA 540-382-8099 samshotdogschristiansburg.com
SB Lawns, LLC No No 540-266-2488
Tropical Smoothie Café Yes Yes 703 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke, VA 540-682-2140 tropicalsmoothiecafe.com

