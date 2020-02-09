Atari plans to open video game-themed resorts in 8 U.S. cities
Atari, the arcade game company that ushered in the gaming revolution in the 1980s, is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the United States.
The company said it will break ground on its first hotel later this year in Phoenix as it seeks to create a unique lodging experience combining the brand with a video game-themed destination.
“Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR (Virtual and Augmented Reality),” the company said in a statement. “Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.”
In addition to Phoenix, new hotels are planned in Las Vegas; Denver; Chicago; Austin, Texas; Seattle; San Francisco, and San Jose, California, the company said. Timelines for hotels other than Phoenix were not released.
Amazon hits 150 million Prime members
Amazon had another prime holiday season.
The online retailer said it has more than 150 million Prime members worldwide who pay $119 a year for faster shipping and other perks. That’s up 50% from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018. It also surpasses Netflix, which has 139 million members globally who pay to stream movies and TV shows.
The Seattle-based company also reported financial results for the holiday season that were far better than analysts expected.
The staggering number of Prime members is sure to spook other retailers. Analysts have said Prime subscribers typically spend more of their money at Amazon than other places.
Amazon said part of the reason for the jump in Prime members is its promise to deliver more of its goods in one day instead of two.
Window opens for tribes to seek licenses for internet access
The Federal Communications Commission has opened a window for federally recognized tribes to apply for licenses that could help establish or expand internet access on their lands.
Tribes had pushed to be first in line for mid-band spectrum licenses that largely are unassigned across the western United States and once were reserved for educational institutions. The 2.5 Ghz-band of spectrum — channels of electromagnetic waves — are seen as key to expanding 5G access.
The FCC estimates that about one-third of people living on tribal lands don’t have access to high-speed internet, but others say the figure is twice as high.
The tribal priority window closes Aug. 3.
Any tribe that receives a license must prove it is putting the spectrum to use. Licensees won’t be able to sell or transfer their licenses until they make the spectrum available to 80% of the population in the license’s coverage area within five years. The licenses can be leased.
The spectrum remaining after the tribal window closes will be auctioned off for commercial use.
