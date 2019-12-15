Nintendo brings Switch to Chinese market
Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Nintendo Co. announced they would begin selling the Switch console in China this month, a long-anticipated entry into the world’s biggest gaming arena.
Nintendo’s signature device will sell for $297, about the same as elsewhere around the world. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Odyssey will join the already-greenlit Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe among the first crop of Switch titles in the coming weeks. Nintendo is also preparing to introduce the Switch Lite — a cheaper version of the console intended to boost the device’s mainstream appeal — to China at a future date.
But for all the name recognition, marketing muscle and fan enthusiasm behind it, Nintendo’s Switch is unlikely to get off to a fast start in the world’s largest gaming market.
The Switch’s release in China has excited Nintendo investors hopeful of tapping a new market. Yet it’s constrained by the rise of smartphones as the dominant gaming platform in China, and by the reluctance of gamers to buy consoles via official channels because of their limited range of Beijing-approved games.
Nintendo’s Switch retains its global popularity three years after its international launch, in an industry where consoles are often revamped every half-decade or so. Getting into China could extend its longevity, though Nintendo’s first issue is that many fans in China who might have wanted and could afford a Switch are likely to already have one.
Autonomous taxi service tops 100K rides
More than 100,000 trips have been taken in robotaxis operated by Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet Inc. Now the service is expanding to iPhone users.
On the first anniversary of its pilot program in Chandler, Arizona, Waymo said it will begin offering an iOS app for its robot ride-hailing service for iPhones. It also revealed new details of the pioneering robotaxi service, which has struggled to offer fully autonomous service without human “safety drivers” behind the wheel to take over in an emergency.
Waymo, which began a decade ago as Google’s self-driving car project, said its service has 1,500 monthly users and has tripled the number of weekly rides since January. Since late summer, Waymo has offered a “rider only” option without human safety drivers to a test group of a few hundred commuters. Those people aren’t always charged, while others pay rates that are competitive with Uber and Lyft ride-hailing services, John Krafcik, Waymo’s chief executive officer has said.
Most Waymo rides occur in the late afternoon and evening, with commuters using the service for everything from getting to work to having a date night, Dan Chu, the company’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post.
The service is expanding and will add more riders who will join a waitlist by using the new iOS app. The service has been available on Android phones since the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.