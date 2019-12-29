Instagram won’t let influencers promote vaping products anymore
Instagram is finally making rules to govern content in influencer advertising.
Influencers, the app’s most-followed users who are paid by brands to post, will no longer be allowed to promote products related to vaping, tobacco and weapons, Instagram said in a blog post.
Instagram, the photo app owned by Facebook, has long allowed people with thousands or even millions of followers to operate their own sponsored content operations, outside the Facebook ad-buying system, without the level of oversight applied to the rest of the company’s advertising. For years, the company felt that if an influencer had cultivated an audience willing to hear their messages, Facebook shouldn’t get in the way.
However, there’s been a surge of sponsored content promoted by influencers, so Instagram wants to “establish clear rules to help protect our community,” at least with vaping, weapons and tobacco, according to a spokeswoman. Facebook already has rules against such products in its official advertising programs.
Instagram reaches a younger demographic, which may be more easily swayed by ads from the famous users of the platform. Starting next year, Instagram, which recently started requiring new users to disclose their birth date, will restrict the audience for influencer ads about alcohol and diet supplements.
Apple, Google, Amazon want one language for smart home devices
Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Amazon.com — three of the biggest smart-home and voice-assistant providers — are joining forces to make internet-connected homes easier to set up and safer to use.
The rivals announced that they’re working with the Zigbee Alliance, a foundation that promotes standards for the Internet of Things — and its members including Samsung Electronics Co., Somfy SA and IKEA — on a new standard that will ensure their products work with each other.
While an increasing portion of the home can now be controlled by a voice-activated speaker or remote app, from thermostats to lights and even refrigerators, “the lack of an industry-wide connectivity standard leaves people confused and frustrated when trying to understand what devices work with each smart home ecosystem,” Nik Sathe and Grant Erickson, engineers at Google’s Nest unit, wrote in a statement. “It also places a heavy burden on manufacturers to make sure all devices are compatible with each other.”
Apple said the project is built around “a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless to use.”
But the move could also raise privacy and security questions. For years, Amazon and Google collected data every time someone used a smart speaker to turn on a light or lock a door and asked gadget makers like Logitech Co. to send a stream of information whenever someone turned on a light or locked a door. Bringing more devices together in a home raises the prospect of personal data being shared with a higher number of companies, some of which may have more lax security or privacy standards. Google pared back the number of companies its Nest devices connect to earlier this year due to privacy concerns.
The alliance is aiming to have its new joint protocol ready by the end of 2020.
