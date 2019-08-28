SATURDAY

Triwizard Tri-Mile Trail Race/ Potter in the Park

Come run or walk through the Wizarding World of Bisset Park. The Potter in the Park event will feature costume contests (for adults, youth, and pets), quidditch demonstrations, care of magical creatures and potions classes with distinguished Hogwarts faculty, age-group awards, door prizes, Potter food and magical fun for all. Rain or shine. Register at Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley website at www.lvnrv.org/potterinthepark. 9:45 a.m. Bisset Park, Radford. $30 per person, $90 per team of four. 382-7262.

SUNDAY

Big Lick Kid Fest

Outdoor interactive and recreational activities and entertainment happen for children of all ages. Climbing wall, petting zoo, touch-a-truck with the Fincastle Fire Department, Cactus Joe train rides, bounce houses, crafts, face-painting, music, treats, local vendors and more are on hand — plus a special appearance by Curious George. Sponsored by Magellan Healthcare. The event is presented by Physicians to Children to benefit CHIP of Roanoke Valley. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $8 for ages 3 and up. 375-3004.

MONDAY

Fallon Park Pool season closing

Take one last dive before summer’s over. Noon to 6 p.m. Fallon Park Pool. 2116 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $2-$3. 853-2236.

