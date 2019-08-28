SATURDAY
Triwizard Tri-Mile Trail Race/ Potter in the Park
Come run or walk through the Wizarding World of Bisset Park. The Potter in the Park event will feature costume contests (for adults, youth, and pets), quidditch demonstrations, care of magical creatures and potions classes with distinguished Hogwarts faculty, age-group awards, door prizes, Potter food and magical fun for all. Rain or shine. Register at Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley website at www.lvnrv.org/potterinthepark. 9:45 a.m. Bisset Park, Radford. $30 per person, $90 per team of four. 382-7262.
SUNDAY
Big Lick Kid Fest
Outdoor interactive and recreational activities and entertainment happen for children of all ages. Climbing wall, petting zoo, touch-a-truck with the Fincastle Fire Department, Cactus Joe train rides, bounce houses, crafts, face-painting, music, treats, local vendors and more are on hand — plus a special appearance by Curious George. Sponsored by Magellan Healthcare. The event is presented by Physicians to Children to benefit CHIP of Roanoke Valley. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $8 for ages 3 and up. 375-3004.
MONDAY
Fallon Park Pool season closing
Take one last dive before summer’s over. Noon to 6 p.m. Fallon Park Pool. 2116 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $2-$3. 853-2236.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.