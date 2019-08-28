THURSDAY
Summer with the National Book Awards
National Book Award winners Ibram X. Kendi (“Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America”) and poet Justin Phillip Reed (“Indecency”) will read from their work and discuss the history of discrimination, identity and what community looks like for people of color. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Melrose Library, 2502-D Melrose Avenue, N.W. Ronaoke. Free. 529-4879.
DATAFORM
The Moss Arts Center opens an exhibition of high tech digital art that transforms before your eyes based on input from data feeds and program loops, created by Madrid artist Daniel Canogar, Los Angeles artist Yorgo Alexopoulos and San Francisco artist Jim Campbell. Starting at 6 p.m., Canogar will give a talk about his art and his new work “Surge,” which will hang in the center’s grand lobby for two years. Gallery hours 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 190 Alumni Mall, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Free. 231-5300.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Labor Day Flea Market and Gun Show
The sprawling annual flea market brings vendors and thousands of shoppers to downtown Hillsville. Antiques, furniture, collectibles, records, comic books, food and guns are among the merchandise. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grover King VFW Post 1115, 701 W. Stuart Dr, Hillsville. $1 (much of the flea market around town is free). 276-728-2911.
SATURDAY
Abingdon’s Main Street Blue Ridge Busker Fest
Street performers fill downtown Abingdon as the Main Street Busker Fest returns for its fifth year. Main events happen noon to 5 p.m. with Buskers After Dark taking place 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fire-eaters, magicians, contortionists, mimes, one-man bands and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Main Street, Abingdon. Free. 276-676-2282.
