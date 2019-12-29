Electronic Games

By Gary Larson

Across

1 Immense

9 Spurred (on)

14 Starts of many names

18 Procedure enforced locally

20 Magician’s cry

21 Certain something

22 Unlikely getaway car alternative?

24 Time left in an online auction?

26 Utmost degree

27 River-to-sea connection

29 Policy that includes higher menu prices

30 Stitches

33 Meadow mom

34 Zest

36 Civil rights legislation?

41 Many a Middle East native

44 Craved

45 Bowling ball material

47 Hood’s weapon

49 Where to get down

50 World view, perhaps

52 Serengeti stampede?

55 Multidisciplinary strength-training program

57 Guitarist Paul

60 Tell a thing or two

61 B’way need

62 Under pressure

66 “The Plough and the Stars” playwright

67 Three-hanky films?

70 Red choice

73 Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, e.g.

74 Single circuit

77 Supremely spooky

79 Bit of legal advice

80 Promise that one will

83 Bong for special occasions?

86 Beast of burden

87 Shower

88 Certain house mem.

89 Emmy-winning creator of “Six Feet Under”

93 Solvent

94 Thames academy

97 Big place to fool around in?

100 “Take Me Home, Country __”: John Denver hit

102 Simple sack

103 Court figs.

104 Take the heat off?

107 Early Yankee nickname

109 “Rhoda” production co.

112 Eve?

115 Midnight sail?

119 Auto race signal

120 Pried (into)

121 Glues

122 Daly of “Judging Amy”

123 “The Teflon Don”

124 Climbing plant features

Down

1 Word spoken during pouring

2 Throng

3 Bad pun response

4 Ad about being green, briefly

5 Zip

6 Wrath

7 “Cat Scratch Fever” musician

8 Shiny print

9 Boston suburb

10 Elapse

11 Supermodel Carangi

12 Nevada copper town

13 “The light __!”

14 Synagogue singer

15 Quattro maker

16 Support, with “up”

17 Words of wisdom

19 Down

23 16th-century English architectural style

25 Whit

28 Top of the line

30 Takes out

31 A and O, but not E, I or U

32 Relieve (of)

34 Soccer game highlight

35 Long bones

36 Campaign sign word

37 Idiosyncrasy

38 FAA overseer

39 Stanley of the NHL?

40 MLB scoreboard letters

42 Mexican waters

43 Sew with temporary stitches

46 Sign on the back

48 Nonbinary gender pronoun

50 Perfect, as a collectible coin

51 Web site

53 Il __: Mussolini

54 Some appliances

56 Place to soothe the sole?

57 Horne and Dunham

58 “College Football Live” channel

59 Item on a rack

63 Sob syllable

64 Scot’s “Crikey!”

65 Features of some ‘Vettes

67 2000 title role for Julia

68 Happen upon

69 Results of Googling

70 Cuckoo clock quartet

71 Bank construction

72 Ain’t like it oughta be?

74 “Vive __!”

75 “I did not think to shed __”: “Henry VIII”

76 Freighters’ destinations

78 Like some floors

81 “Portrayer” of Duck Dodgers

82 Southwestern lizards

84 Screen or bomb

85 Rhinitis-treating MD

86 South American greeting

90 Owner of Grey Goose and Dewar’s

91 Speck

92 Leave alone

93 Time in a personal ad

95 Anaheim’s county

96 Result that’s expected

98 Spread apart, as police during a search

99 Hospital stat?

101 Surrounded by

104 Slick

105 Without serious thought

106 Penn name

107 Root often pickled

108 Tech giant based in Armonk, N.Y.

109 Star followers

110 Neutrogena shampoo brand

111 Jumble

113 Excessively

114 V-J Day president

116 Beaujolais, par exemple

117 From the past, as a story

118 Pirate’s cry

