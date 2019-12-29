Electronic Games
By Gary Larson
Across
1 Immense
9 Spurred (on)
14 Starts of many names
18 Procedure enforced locally
20 Magician’s cry
21 Certain something
22 Unlikely getaway car alternative?
24 Time left in an online auction?
26 Utmost degree
27 River-to-sea connection
29 Policy that includes higher menu prices
30 Stitches
33 Meadow mom
34 Zest
36 Civil rights legislation?
41 Many a Middle East native
44 Craved
45 Bowling ball material
47 Hood’s weapon
49 Where to get down
50 World view, perhaps
52 Serengeti stampede?
55 Multidisciplinary strength-training program
57 Guitarist Paul
60 Tell a thing or two
61 B’way need
62 Under pressure
66 “The Plough and the Stars” playwright
67 Three-hanky films?
70 Red choice
73 Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, e.g.
74 Single circuit
77 Supremely spooky
79 Bit of legal advice
80 Promise that one will
83 Bong for special occasions?
86 Beast of burden
87 Shower
88 Certain house mem.
89 Emmy-winning creator of “Six Feet Under”
93 Solvent
94 Thames academy
97 Big place to fool around in?
100 “Take Me Home, Country __”: John Denver hit
102 Simple sack
103 Court figs.
104 Take the heat off?
107 Early Yankee nickname
109 “Rhoda” production co.
112 Eve?
115 Midnight sail?
119 Auto race signal
120 Pried (into)
121 Glues
122 Daly of “Judging Amy”
123 “The Teflon Don”
124 Climbing plant features
Down
1 Word spoken during pouring
2 Throng
3 Bad pun response
4 Ad about being green, briefly
5 Zip
6 Wrath
7 “Cat Scratch Fever” musician
8 Shiny print
9 Boston suburb
10 Elapse
11 Supermodel Carangi
12 Nevada copper town
13 “The light __!”
14 Synagogue singer
15 Quattro maker
16 Support, with “up”
17 Words of wisdom
19 Down
23 16th-century English architectural style
25 Whit
28 Top of the line
30 Takes out
31 A and O, but not E, I or U
32 Relieve (of)
34 Soccer game highlight
35 Long bones
36 Campaign sign word
37 Idiosyncrasy
38 FAA overseer
39 Stanley of the NHL?
40 MLB scoreboard letters
42 Mexican waters
43 Sew with temporary stitches
46 Sign on the back
48 Nonbinary gender pronoun
50 Perfect, as a collectible coin
51 Web site
53 Il __: Mussolini
54 Some appliances
56 Place to soothe the sole?
57 Horne and Dunham
58 “College Football Live” channel
59 Item on a rack
63 Sob syllable
64 Scot’s “Crikey!”
65 Features of some ‘Vettes
67 2000 title role for Julia
68 Happen upon
69 Results of Googling
70 Cuckoo clock quartet
71 Bank construction
72 Ain’t like it oughta be?
74 “Vive __!”
75 “I did not think to shed __”: “Henry VIII”
76 Freighters’ destinations
78 Like some floors
81 “Portrayer” of Duck Dodgers
82 Southwestern lizards
84 Screen or bomb
85 Rhinitis-treating MD
86 South American greeting
90 Owner of Grey Goose and Dewar’s
91 Speck
92 Leave alone
93 Time in a personal ad
95 Anaheim’s county
96 Result that’s expected
98 Spread apart, as police during a search
99 Hospital stat?
101 Surrounded by
104 Slick
105 Without serious thought
106 Penn name
107 Root often pickled
108 Tech giant based in Armonk, N.Y.
109 Star followers
110 Neutrogena shampoo brand
111 Jumble
113 Excessively
114 V-J Day president
116 Beaujolais, par exemple
117 From the past, as a story
118 Pirate’s cry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.