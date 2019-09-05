SCORING
TD XPT FG PTS
L.Taylor, M.Vista 5 0 0 30
Penn, Patrick Co. 4 2 0 26
I.Harris, N.Cross 4 0 0 24
Mitchell, H.Valley 4 0 0 24
S.Smith, Covington 4 0 0 24
Stanley, Christiansburg 3 3 0 21
Collins, Salem 3 0 0 18
Jay, Rockbridge Co. 3 0 0 18
Ray, R.Catholic 3 0 0 18
Z.Johnson, Galax 3 0 0 18
Meade, Marion 3 0 0 18
Motley, Carroll Co. 3 0 0 18
Prioleau, Radford 3 0 0 18
Rice, R.Catholic 3 0 0 18
Ruley, Rockbridge Co. 3 0 0 18
Broughman, Alleghany 2 0 0 12
Doss, Chilhowie 2 0 0 12
Lewis, W.Fleming 2 0 0 12
Mitchell, Blacksburg 2 0 0 12
Pedigo, P.Henry 2 0 0 12
Persinger, Salem 2 0 0 12
Sprowl, Patrick Co. 2 0 0 12
Street, Glenvar 2 0 0 12
Thomas, Chilhowie 2 0 0 12
B.Thompson, G.Wythe 2 0 0 12
Tinsley, W.Byrd 2 0 0 12
Whorley, R.Catholic 2 0 0 12
Lian, W.Fleming 0 7 1 10
Lytton, Radford 6 0 1 9
Hunter, Christiansburg 1 2 0 8
Hutton, Chilhowie 9 5 1 8
RUSHING
ATT YDS AVG GAVG
I.Harris, N.Cross 30 365 12.2 182.5
Penn, Patrick Co. 18 265 14.7 265.0
S.Smith, Covington 26 238 9.1 238.0
Stanley, Christiansburg 25 181 7.2 181.0
Owens, E.Montgomery 17 164 9.6 164.0
Persinger, Salem 14 162 11.6 162.0
Prioleau, Radford 11 152 13.8 152.0
Whorley, R.Catholic 3 125 41.7 125.0
Wilson, H.Valley 28 120 4.3 120.0
Rupe, Radford 10 119 11.9 119.0
Dalton, Carroll Co. 27 116 4.3 116.0
Hunter, Christiansburg 19 116 6.1 116.0
Gilley, Chilhowie 12 111 9.3 111.0
Ruley, Rockbridge Co. 9 110 12.2 110.0
Ray, R.Catholic 3 109 36.3 109.0
Fridley, Alleghany 19 108 5.7 108.0
Cook, P.Henry 14 99 7.1 99.0
Collini, Giles 19 97 6.1 97.0
L.Taylor, M.Vista 12 97 8.1 97.0
Mitchell, Blacksburg 11 90 8.2 90.0
Rice, R.Catholic 9 90 10.0 90.0
Morgan, Narrows 14 88 6.3 88.0
Chad Blaker, Narrows 9 87 9.7 87.0
Hatfield, W.Byrd 8 82 10.2 82.0
Brown, Galax 14 79 5.6 79.0
Finley, Pulaski Co. 14 78 5.6 78.0
Smith, Franklin Co. 18 78 4.3 78.0
Wright, Franklin Co. 6 74 12.3 74.0
Duncan, C.Spring 17 70 4.1 70.0
Merriman, Patrick Co. 10 67 6.7 67.0
Wood, Salem 3 65 21.7 65.0
Davidson, Carroll Co. 14 62 4.4 62.0
Ratcliffe, Giles 24 61 2.5 61.0
Moore, W.Byrd 13 58 4.4 58.0
Tate, Marion 13 57 4.4 57.0
Broughman, Alleghany 15 56 3.7 56.0
Lewis, W.Fleming 9 56 8.2 56.0
Loder, Glenvar 9 56 6.2 56.0
Keith, Floyd Co. 3 54 18.0 54.0
Peckron, Galax 13 54 4.2 54.0
Schaible, R.Catholic 8 54 6.8 54.0
Poe, Grayson Co. 16 53 3.6 53.0
Baylor, Radford 9 52 5.8 52.0
Chaffin, Floyd Co. 10 52 5.2 52.0
Wells, G.Wythe 12 52 4.3 52.0
D.Hairston, M.Vista 11 51 4.6 51.0
RECEIVING
REC YDS TD AVG
Cann, N.Cross 9 97 2 10.8
Baines, N.Cross 7 68 2 9.7
Bowman, Narrows 7 51 0 7.3
Hamm, Marion 7 73 0 10.4
Coates, C.Spring 6 126 1 21.0
Jackson, N.Cross 6 89 3 14.8
McCormick, H.Valley 6 78 1 13.0
Bell, H.Valley 5 55 0 11.0
Z.Johnson, Galax 5 126 3 25.2
Thompson, G.Wythe 5 212 2 42.4
Tinsley, W.Byrd 5 75 2 15.0
Mitchell, H.Valley 4 51 4 12.8
Neighbors, C.Spring 4 22 0 5.5
Pedigo, P.Henry 4 146 2 36.5
Reeves, C.Spring 4 39 0 9.8
Seabolt, Glenvar 4 112 1 28.0
Bannister, W.Fleming 3 65 1 21.7
Barnes, Galax 3 29 0 9.7
Collins, Salem 3 120 3 40.0
Cook, Rockbridge Co. 3 60 1 20.0
Divers, P.Henry 3 32 0 10.7
Doss, Chilhowie 3 42 2 14.0
Gholston, Blacksburg 3 61 1 20.3
Harris, Auburn 3 38 0 13.0
Hylton, Marion 3 70 1 23.3
Loder, Glenvar 3 85 1 28.3
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 3 100 1 33.3
Rogers, Rockbridge Co. 3 55 1 18.3
Santoemma, M.Vista 3 80 0 26.6
Thomas, Chilhowie 3 66 1 22.0
Webb, P.Henry 3 108 1 36.0
Wiley, Narrows 3 73 1 24.3
PASSING
C-A-I TD PCT YDS
Gunn, P.Henry 18-27-2 4 66.7 364
Simmons, G.Wythe 15-27-0 3 55.5 349
Zappia, N.Cross 26-45-1 7 57.8 323
Pickett, Galax 15-23-1 4 65.2 272
Jay, Rockbridge Co. 12-20-0 3 60.0 263
Duncan, C.Spring 17-28-2 2 60.7 252
Tate, Marion 15-26-3 2 57.7 246
Chaney, Salem 8-13-1 4 61.5 229
Wolk, Glenvar 10-19-2 2 52.6 221
L.Adams, Chilhowie 8-15-0 4 53.3 201
G.Carroll, H.Valley 15-26-2 5 57.7 186
Gibson, Alleghany 4-4-0 3 100.0 151
Goforth, Blacksburg 9-14-1 1 64.3 151
Luckett, Franklin Co. 4-6-0 2 66.7 141
Chase Blaker, Narrows 11-12-1 1 91.7 131
Nichols, W.Fleming 9-15-0 2 60.0 123
Hatfield, W.Byrd 4-7-1 1 57.1 120
Lewis, W.Fleming 5-9-0 2 55.6 118
D.Hairston, M.Vista 4-7-0 0 57.1 117
Broughman, Alleghany 4-10-0 0 40.0 92
Kelley, Auburn 7-19-2 0 36.8 74
Dalton, Carroll Co. 4-11-1 1 36.4 64
J.Hairston, Bassett 5-14-0 0 35.7 60
Webb, Northside 10-24-1 0 41.7 51
PUNTING
NO YDS AVG
Goforth, Blacksburg 1 51 51.0
Luckett, Franklin Co. 2 98 49.0
Baker, W.Byrd 4 172 43.0
G.Carroll, H.Valley 4 163 40.7
Spence, E.Montgomery 1 40 40.0
Hutton, Chilhowie 3 119 39.7
Simmons, G.Wythe 5 146 39.2
Wootten, P.McCluer 7 250 35.7
Nester, Auburn 4 139 34.8
Peay, J.River 6 199 33.2
Neighbors, C.Spring 2 66 33.0
Whitlock, Giles 2 66 33.0
INTERCEPTIONS
Thomas, Chilhowie 2
TACKLES
IND AST TOT
Conner, Floyd Co. 12 8 16.0
Britton, N.Cross 12 6 15.0
Street, Glenvar 13 3 14.5
Jackson, N.Cross 12 4 14.0
Prioleau, Radford 12 0 12.0
Barnett, Covington 10 2 11.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley 10 2 11.0
Epperley, Blacksburg 5 12 11.0
A.Taylor, Floyd Co. 9 4 11.0
Nichols, Floyd Co. 7 7 10.5
Stanley, Christiansburg 7 7 10.5
Bowman, Narrows 7 6 10.0
Hall, Covington 8 4 10.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe 8 4 10.0
McMillian, G.Wythe 9 2 10.0
B.Custer, Glenvar 8 3 9.5
McDaniel, Bassett 8 3 9.5
Poe, Grayson Co. 7 5 9.5
Blank, Northside 7 4 9.0
Elliott, Northside 7 4 9.0
Fenton, Floyd Co. 7 4 9.0
Goforth, Blacksburg 7 4 9.0
Jollay, G.Wythe 8 2 9.0
R.Martin, M.Vista 8 2 9.0
Bishop, Northside 6 5 8.5
Chase Blaker, Narrows 7 3 8.5
Loan, Bath Co. 7 3 8.5
Preston, Northside 6 5 8.5
S.Smith, Covington 8 1 8.5
Cannaday, Franklin Co. 7 2 8.0
Cockram, Floyd Co. 8 0 8.0
Duncan, C.Spring 8 0 8.0
Horton, Northside 5 6 8.0
R.Williams, Christiansburg 7 2 8.0
Bahnken, E.Montgomery 7 1 7.5
Call, Bath Co. 6 3 7.5
D.Green, M.Vista 6 3 7.5
Olinger, Marion 3 9 7.5
Otey, Auburn 7 1 7.5
Stone, Alleghany 7 1 7.5
Cornett, Grayson Co. 4 6 7.0
Fridley, Alleghany 5 4 7.0
Gravely, M.Vista 7 0 7.0
Hagwood, Bassett 6 2 7.0
Meade, Marion 3 8 7.0
Neighbors, C.Spring 5 4 7.0
SACKS
Jackson, N.Cross 2.0
Lefew, Chilhowie 2.0
Ryder, Bath Co. 2.0
W.Hairston, Franklin Co. 1.5
Williams, Salem 1.5
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Street, Glenvar 5.0
Elliott, Northside 4.0
Greer, Chilhowie 4.0
Jackson, N.Cross 4.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe 4.0
McDaniel, Bassett 4.0
Preston, Northside 4.0
Cline, Bassett 3.0
Horton, Northside 3.0
Lefew, Chilhowie 3.0
McMillian, G.Wythe 3.0
Merriman, Patrick Co. 3.0
Ryder, Bath Co. 3.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery 3.0
Vaught, R.Catholic 3.0
