SCORING

TD XPT FG PTS

L.Taylor, M.Vista 5 0 0 30

Penn, Patrick Co. 4 2 0 26

I.Harris, N.Cross 4 0 0 24

Mitchell, H.Valley 4 0 0 24

S.Smith, Covington 4 0 0 24

Stanley, Christiansburg 3 3 0 21

Collins, Salem 3 0 0 18

Jay, Rockbridge Co. 3 0 0 18

Ray, R.Catholic 3 0 0 18

Z.Johnson, Galax 3 0 0 18

Meade, Marion 3 0 0 18

Motley, Carroll Co. 3 0 0 18

Prioleau, Radford 3 0 0 18

Rice, R.Catholic 3 0 0 18

Ruley, Rockbridge Co. 3 0 0 18

Broughman, Alleghany 2 0 0 12

Doss, Chilhowie 2 0 0 12

Lewis, W.Fleming 2 0 0 12

Mitchell, Blacksburg 2 0 0 12

Pedigo, P.Henry 2 0 0 12

Persinger, Salem 2 0 0 12

Sprowl, Patrick Co. 2 0 0 12

Street, Glenvar 2 0 0 12

Thomas, Chilhowie 2 0 0 12

B.Thompson, G.Wythe 2 0 0 12

Tinsley, W.Byrd 2 0 0 12

Whorley, R.Catholic 2 0 0 12

Lian, W.Fleming 0 7 1 10

Lytton, Radford 6 0 1 9

Hunter, Christiansburg 1 2 0 8

Hutton, Chilhowie 9 5 1 8

RUSHING

ATT YDS AVG GAVG

I.Harris, N.Cross 30 365 12.2 182.5

Penn, Patrick Co. 18 265 14.7 265.0

S.Smith, Covington 26 238 9.1 238.0

Stanley, Christiansburg 25 181 7.2 181.0

Owens, E.Montgomery 17 164 9.6 164.0

Persinger, Salem 14 162 11.6 162.0

Prioleau, Radford 11 152 13.8 152.0

Whorley, R.Catholic 3 125 41.7 125.0

Wilson, H.Valley 28 120 4.3 120.0

Rupe, Radford 10 119 11.9 119.0

Dalton, Carroll Co. 27 116 4.3 116.0

Hunter, Christiansburg 19 116 6.1 116.0

Gilley, Chilhowie 12 111 9.3 111.0

Ruley, Rockbridge Co. 9 110 12.2 110.0

Ray, R.Catholic 3 109 36.3 109.0

Fridley, Alleghany 19 108 5.7 108.0

Cook, P.Henry 14 99 7.1 99.0

Collini, Giles 19 97 6.1 97.0

L.Taylor, M.Vista 12 97 8.1 97.0

Mitchell, Blacksburg 11 90 8.2 90.0

Rice, R.Catholic 9 90 10.0 90.0

Morgan, Narrows 14 88 6.3 88.0

Chad Blaker, Narrows 9 87 9.7 87.0

Hatfield, W.Byrd 8 82 10.2 82.0

Brown, Galax 14 79 5.6 79.0

Finley, Pulaski Co. 14 78 5.6 78.0

Smith, Franklin Co. 18 78 4.3 78.0

Wright, Franklin Co. 6 74 12.3 74.0

Duncan, C.Spring 17 70 4.1 70.0

Merriman, Patrick Co. 10 67 6.7 67.0

Wood, Salem 3 65 21.7 65.0

Davidson, Carroll Co. 14 62 4.4 62.0

Ratcliffe, Giles 24 61 2.5 61.0

Moore, W.Byrd 13 58 4.4 58.0

Tate, Marion 13 57 4.4 57.0

Broughman, Alleghany 15 56 3.7 56.0

Lewis, W.Fleming 9 56 8.2 56.0

Loder, Glenvar 9 56 6.2 56.0

Keith, Floyd Co. 3 54 18.0 54.0

Peckron, Galax 13 54 4.2 54.0

Schaible, R.Catholic 8 54 6.8 54.0

Poe, Grayson Co. 16 53 3.6 53.0

Baylor, Radford 9 52 5.8 52.0

Chaffin, Floyd Co. 10 52 5.2 52.0

Wells, G.Wythe 12 52 4.3 52.0

D.Hairston, M.Vista 11 51 4.6 51.0

RECEIVING

REC YDS TD AVG

Cann, N.Cross 9 97 2 10.8

Baines, N.Cross 7 68 2 9.7

Bowman, Narrows 7 51 0 7.3

Hamm, Marion 7 73 0 10.4

Coates, C.Spring 6 126 1 21.0

Jackson, N.Cross 6 89 3 14.8

McCormick, H.Valley 6 78 1 13.0

Bell, H.Valley 5 55 0 11.0

Z.Johnson, Galax 5 126 3 25.2

Thompson, G.Wythe 5 212 2 42.4

Tinsley, W.Byrd 5 75 2 15.0

Mitchell, H.Valley 4 51 4 12.8

Neighbors, C.Spring 4 22 0 5.5

Pedigo, P.Henry 4 146 2 36.5

Reeves, C.Spring 4 39 0 9.8

Seabolt, Glenvar 4 112 1 28.0

Bannister, W.Fleming 3 65 1 21.7

Barnes, Galax 3 29 0 9.7

Collins, Salem 3 120 3 40.0

Cook, Rockbridge Co. 3 60 1 20.0

Divers, P.Henry 3 32 0 10.7

Doss, Chilhowie 3 42 2 14.0

Gholston, Blacksburg 3 61 1 20.3

Harris, Auburn 3 38 0 13.0

Hylton, Marion 3 70 1 23.3

Loder, Glenvar 3 85 1 28.3

Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 3 100 1 33.3

Rogers, Rockbridge Co. 3 55 1 18.3

Santoemma, M.Vista 3 80 0 26.6

Thomas, Chilhowie 3 66 1 22.0

Webb, P.Henry 3 108 1 36.0

Wiley, Narrows 3 73 1 24.3

PASSING

C-A-I TD PCT YDS

Gunn, P.Henry 18-27-2 4 66.7 364

Simmons, G.Wythe 15-27-0 3 55.5 349

Zappia, N.Cross 26-45-1 7 57.8 323

Pickett, Galax 15-23-1 4 65.2 272

Jay, Rockbridge Co. 12-20-0 3 60.0 263

Duncan, C.Spring 17-28-2 2 60.7 252

Tate, Marion 15-26-3 2 57.7 246

Chaney, Salem 8-13-1 4 61.5 229

Wolk, Glenvar 10-19-2 2 52.6 221

L.Adams, Chilhowie 8-15-0 4 53.3 201

G.Carroll, H.Valley 15-26-2 5 57.7 186

Gibson, Alleghany 4-4-0 3 100.0 151

Goforth, Blacksburg 9-14-1 1 64.3 151

Luckett, Franklin Co. 4-6-0 2 66.7 141

Chase Blaker, Narrows 11-12-1 1 91.7 131

Nichols, W.Fleming 9-15-0 2 60.0 123

Hatfield, W.Byrd 4-7-1 1 57.1 120

Lewis, W.Fleming 5-9-0 2 55.6 118

D.Hairston, M.Vista 4-7-0 0 57.1 117

Broughman, Alleghany 4-10-0 0 40.0 92

Kelley, Auburn 7-19-2 0 36.8 74

Dalton, Carroll Co. 4-11-1 1 36.4 64

J.Hairston, Bassett 5-14-0 0 35.7 60

Webb, Northside 10-24-1 0 41.7 51

PUNTING

NO YDS AVG

Goforth, Blacksburg 1 51 51.0

Luckett, Franklin Co. 2 98 49.0

Baker, W.Byrd 4 172 43.0

G.Carroll, H.Valley 4 163 40.7

Spence, E.Montgomery 1 40 40.0

Hutton, Chilhowie 3 119 39.7

Simmons, G.Wythe 5 146 39.2

Wootten, P.McCluer 7 250 35.7

Nester, Auburn 4 139 34.8

Peay, J.River 6 199 33.2

Neighbors, C.Spring 2 66 33.0

Whitlock, Giles 2 66 33.0

INTERCEPTIONS

Thomas, Chilhowie 2

TACKLES

IND AST TOT

Conner, Floyd Co. 12 8 16.0

Britton, N.Cross 12 6 15.0

Street, Glenvar 13 3 14.5

Jackson, N.Cross 12 4 14.0

Prioleau, Radford 12 0 12.0

Barnett, Covington 10 2 11.0

A.Carroll, H.Valley 10 2 11.0

Epperley, Blacksburg 5 12 11.0

A.Taylor, Floyd Co. 9 4 11.0

Nichols, Floyd Co. 7 7 10.5

Stanley, Christiansburg 7 7 10.5

Bowman, Narrows 7 6 10.0

Hall, Covington 8 4 10.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe 8 4 10.0

McMillian, G.Wythe 9 2 10.0

B.Custer, Glenvar 8 3 9.5

McDaniel, Bassett 8 3 9.5

Poe, Grayson Co. 7 5 9.5

Blank, Northside 7 4 9.0

Elliott, Northside 7 4 9.0

Fenton, Floyd Co. 7 4 9.0

Goforth, Blacksburg 7 4 9.0

Jollay, G.Wythe 8 2 9.0

R.Martin, M.Vista 8 2 9.0

Bishop, Northside 6 5 8.5

Chase Blaker, Narrows 7 3 8.5

Loan, Bath Co. 7 3 8.5

Preston, Northside 6 5 8.5

S.Smith, Covington 8 1 8.5

Cannaday, Franklin Co. 7 2 8.0

Cockram, Floyd Co. 8 0 8.0

Duncan, C.Spring 8 0 8.0

Horton, Northside 5 6 8.0

R.Williams, Christiansburg 7 2 8.0

Bahnken, E.Montgomery 7 1 7.5

Call, Bath Co. 6 3 7.5

D.Green, M.Vista 6 3 7.5

Olinger, Marion 3 9 7.5

Otey, Auburn 7 1 7.5

Stone, Alleghany 7 1 7.5

Cornett, Grayson Co. 4 6 7.0

Fridley, Alleghany 5 4 7.0

Gravely, M.Vista 7 0 7.0

Hagwood, Bassett 6 2 7.0

Meade, Marion 3 8 7.0

Neighbors, C.Spring 5 4 7.0

SACKS

Jackson, N.Cross 2.0

Lefew, Chilhowie 2.0

Ryder, Bath Co. 2.0

W.Hairston, Franklin Co. 1.5

Williams, Salem 1.5

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Street, Glenvar 5.0

Elliott, Northside 4.0

Greer, Chilhowie 4.0

Jackson, N.Cross 4.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe 4.0

McDaniel, Bassett 4.0

Preston, Northside 4.0

Cline, Bassett 3.0

Horton, Northside 3.0

Lefew, Chilhowie 3.0

McMillian, G.Wythe 3.0

Merriman, Patrick Co. 3.0

Ryder, Bath Co. 3.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery 3.0

Vaught, R.Catholic 3.0

Tags

Load comments