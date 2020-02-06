BOYS SCORING G Pts Avg Millirons, Auburn 17 379 22.3 J.Easton, Alleghany 19 416 21.9 S.Flenner, Bath Co. 9 197 21.9 English, Salem 17 369 21.7 Smith, P.Henry 15 315 21.0 Cormany, Radford 18 357 19.8 Witt, Faith Chr. 17 330 19.4 St. Juste, W.Fleming 17 330 19.4 Pendleton, C.Spring 19 351 18.5 D.Flenner, Bath Co. 9 160 17.8 Dunlap, P.McCluer 17 286 16.8 Swortzel, Floyd Co. 19 320 16.8 K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 17 299 16.6 Steger, J.River 19 305 16.1 Blanchard, Salem 20 317 15.9 Wooden, Northside 21 334 15.9 Journiette, Northside 21 329 15.7 Rolden, Covington 19 228 15.2 Hamilton, P.McCluer 16 240 15.0 L.Johnson, W.Byrd 21 316 15.0 Harmon, Boys Home 12 179 14.9 Fain, Carlisle 19 284 14.8 Conley, Narrows 15 220 14.7 Coe, G.Wythe 19 273 14.4 Watson, F.Chiswell 17 251 13.9 Berry, Chilhowie 19 262 13.8 Barber, Glenvar 20 267 13.4 Witcher, Franklin Co. 19 255 13.4 Gray, Pulaski Co. 17 225 13.2 Proudfoot, Christiansburg 18 232 12.9 T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 18 233 12.9 Palmer, P.Henry 15 192 12.8 Alexander, Glenvar 20 252 12.6 Baines, N.Cross 13 164 12.6 Kanipe, Radford 18 227 12.6 Clevenger, J.River 20 251 12.6 Huffman, C.Spring 19 240 12.6 Foley, Northside 21 262 12.5 Vice, Blacksburg 1 199 12.4 Bond, Floyd Co. 19 231 12.2 Cook, P.Henry 15 183 12.2 M.Mack, N.Cross 13 164 12.6 Goode, W.Fleming 17 201 11.8 McCloud, Pulaski Co. 17 201 11.8 Hull, Carroll Co. 19 219 11.5 LaTreill, R.Catholic 20 228 11.4 Moran, J.River 19 217 11.4 Wiley, Narrows 15 170 11.3 Grubb, Carlisle 17 190 11.2 Havens, Bland Co. 17 189 11.1 Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe 18 199 11.1 Tilley, L.Botetourt 21 234 11.1 Hoge, Bland Co. 17 187 11.0 Selkirk, L.Botetourt 21 228 10.9 Cannaday, Franklin Co. 21 227 10.8 Hensley, Alleghany 19 203 10.7 Royal, Auburn 19 204 10.7 King, Faith Chr. 17 180 10.6 Porter, R.Catholic 18 191 10.6 Banks, Floyd Co. 19 197 10.4 Holiday, Carlisle 18 187 10.4 Taylor, Christiansburg 17 167 10.4 Charlton, S.River 16 162 10.1 Jasarevic, C.Spring 19 192 10.1 D.Grogan, W.Fleming 16 161 10.0 Payne, Bland Co. 17 170 10.0 Thompson, Floyd Co. 19 190 10.0 Tinsley, W.Byrd 21 210 10.0 Yancey, Covington 19 190 10.0 REBOUNDS G Reb Avg Witt, Faith Chr. 17 323 13.1 Huffman, C.Spring 19 165 8.7 Vice, Blacksburg 16 137 8.5 Cawley, W.Byrd 21 173 8.2 Goode, W.Fleming 17 138 8.1 Dunlap, P.McCluer 17 135 7.9 Wooden, Northside 21 166 7.9 Porter, R.Catholic 18 140 7.8 Burcham, Carroll Co. 19 143 7.5 Carter, Carlisle 18 135 7.5 Crump, P.Henry 15 105 7.0 Camden Gravely F.Chiswell 15 110 6.9 Martin, W.Byrd 21 144 6.9 Wiley, Narrows 15 104 6.9 Hamilton, P.McCluer 16 108 6.8 Woods, Radford 18 122 6.8 Burns, P.Henry 15 99 6.6 T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 18 118 6.6 Arnholt, L.Botetourt 18 117 6.5 Cook, P.Henry 15 98 6.5 Blaker, Narrows 15 96 6.4 Barber, Glenvar 20 125 6.3 Blanchard, Salem 20 126 6.3 Fain, Carlisle 19 117 6.3 Law, Franklin Co. 20 126 6.3 Moran, J.River 19 120 6.3 Watson, F.Chiswell 15 113 6.3 Banks, Floyd Co. 19 117 6.2 J.Jones, S.River 20 124 6.2 Selkirk, L.Botetourt 21 129 6.1 Peters, J.Forest 20 123 6.1 Cagle, C.Spring 19 114 6.0 Gage, J.Forest 20 120 6.0 ASSISTS G Ast Avg T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 18 119 6.6 Buster, C.Spring 19 114 6.0 K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 17 90 5.3 Smith, P.Henry 15 73 4.9 Frame, Narrows 15 67 4.5 Millirons, Auburn 17 75 4.4 Wesley, Radford 18 76 4.2 Proudfoot, Christiansburg 18 71 3.9 C.Easton, Alleghany 19 73 3.8 Palmer, P.Henry 15 57 3.8 Conley, Narrows 15 56 3.7 Bowman, J.River 20 71 3.5 Coe, G.Wythe 19 67 3.5 Herman, Carroll Co. 19 64 3.4 Slash, Northside 21 71 3.4 Fain, Carlisle 19 60 3.2 King, Faith Chr. 17 55 3.2 Dunlap, P.McCluer 17 54 3.2 Everhart, J.Forest 20 65 3.2 Blanchard, Salem 20 61 3.1 Grubb, Carlisle 17 52 3.1 McHone, F.Chiswell 17 56 3.1 Zeigler, Franklin Co. 21 66 3.1 Barber, Glenvar 20 60 3.0 Bourne, Pulaski Co. 17 45 3.0 FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE FGM FGA Pct Taylor, Christiansburg 65 97 67.1 Huffman, C.Spring 113 173 65.3 Peters, J.Forest 69 111 62.1 Brotherton, Auburn 68 116 58.6 English, Salem 138 236 58.5 Swortzel, Floyd Co. 112 193 58.0 Banks, Floyd Co. 83 144 57.6 Witt, Faith Chr. 115 203 56.7 St. Juste, W.Fleming 112 198 56.6 Baines, N.Cross 51 93 54.8 Cagle, C.Spring 69 126 54.8 Moran, J.River 71 130 54.6 Journiette, Northside 131 243 53.9 Dunlap, P.McCluer 93 176 52.8 Gulley, Pulaski Co. 49 93 52.7 Pendleton, C.Spring 84 160 52.5 Millirons, Auburn 127 243 52.3 Burcham, Carroll Co. 71 136 52.2 Hamilton, P.McCluer 90 173 52.0 Carter, Carlisle 56 109 51.4 D.Grogan, W.Fleming 56 111 50.5 Collins, Christiansburg 58 113 50.4 Jackson, N.Cross 55 109 50.4 Calloway, Christiansburg 45 90 50.0 Cook, P.Henry 41 82 50.0 J.Easton, Alleghany 142 286 49.7 Royal, Auburn 76 153 49.7 Goforth, Blacksburg 54 110 49.1 Camden Gravely, F.Chiswell 46 94 48.9 Arnholt, L.Botetourt 81 166 48.8 Fain, Carlisle 73 152 48.0 Kanipe, Radford 88 184 47.8
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE FTM FTA Pct Steger, J.River 52 57 91.2 Millirons, Auburn 77 88 87.5 Proudfoot, Christiansburg 49 56 87.5 LaTreill, R.Catholic 57 66 86.4 Pendleton, C.Spring 69 82 84.1 Charlton, S.River 47 56 83.9 Cox, Carroll Co. 52 62 83.9 Goode, G.Wythe 41 49 83.7 Cormany, Radford 69 84 82.1 Alexander, Glenvar 43 53 81.1 J.Easton, Alleghany 90 111 81.1 K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 46 57 80.7 Hull, Carroll Co. 58 72 80.6 Thompson, Floyd Co. 38 48 79.2 Hines, N.Cross 39 50 78.0 L.Johnson, W.Byrd 51 66 77.3 Cawley, W.Byrd 49 64 76.6 Hogsed, J.Forest 49 64 76.5 Dunlap, P.McCluer 74 97 76.3 Witcher, Franklin Co. 54 71 76.1 Conley, Narrows 46 61 75.4 Smith, P.Henry 59 79 74.7 Moran, J.River 70 94 74.5 Cannaday, Franklin Co. 49 66 74.2 Payne, Bland Co. 34 46 73.9 Wooden, Northside 59 80 73.8 Fain, Carlisle 76 103 73.7 Clevenger, J.River 53 73 72.6 Journiette, Northside 47 85 72.3 Hamilton, P.McCluer 48 67 71.6 Hagadorn, R.Catholic 35 49 71.4 Blanchard, Salem 76 109 69.7 Witt, Faith Chr. 97 139 69.7 Hensley, Alleghany 45 65 69.2 St. Juste, W.Fleming 58 84 69.0
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE 3PTM Att Pct Goforth, Blacksburg 54 110 49.1 Journiette, Northside 20 45 44.4 Millirons, Auburn 48 112 42.9 Witcher, Franklin Co. 44 103 42.7 Dunlap, P.McCluer 26 61 42.6 K.Sutphin, C.Spring 51 122 41.8 Tilley, L.Botetourt 60 144 41.7 St. Juste, W.Fleming 23 56 41.1 Coe, G.Wythe 45 111 40.5 Cormany, Radford 66 163 40.5 J.Easton, Alleghany 42 105 40.0 Bond, Floyd Co. 51 128 39.8 Kanipe, Radford 29 73 39.7 Conley, Narrows 21 33 39.6 Dawyot, Salem 27 69 39.1 Prince, L.Botetourt 21 54 38.9 Pendleton, C.Spring 38 99 38.4 Owen, Salem 21 55 38.1 Jasarevic, C.Spring 40 106 37.7 Palmer, P.Henry 16 43 37.2 T.Johnson, Glenvar 23 62 37.1 Blankenship, Salem 27 73 37.0 Gray, Pulaski Co. 31 85 36.5 M.Mack, N.Cross 19 52 36.5 Cannaday, Franklin Co. 44 121 36.4 Holiday, Carlisle 26 72 36.1 Harden, Bland Co. 20 56 35.7 Roche, Faith Chr. 26 73 35.6 Thompson, Floyd Co. 38 108 35.2 D.Grogan, W.Fleming 13 37 35.1 L.Johnson, W.Byrd 55 157 35.0 M.Sutphin, Auburn 14 40 35.0 Blevins, G.Wythe 15 43 34.9 McManus, Radford 39 112 34.8 Hensley, Alleghany 20 58 34.5 Hagadorn, R.Catholic 25 72 34.7 Hoge, Bland Co. 17 49 34.7 C.Easton, Alleghany 26 76 34.2 Bates, S.River 16 47 34.0
GIRLS SCORING G Pts Avg Veldman, L.Botetourt 19 424 22.3 T.Hairston, M.Vista 15 330 22.0 S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 14 306 21.9 Porter, C.Spring 18 385 21.4 Reed, Giles 18 356 19.8 Shaffner, Grayson Co. 20 368 18.4 Rooklin, Alleghany 18 329 18.3 Huffman, Auburn 13 231 17.8 C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 19 339 17.8 Harris, Glenvar 20 321 16.1 Galford, Rockbridge Co. 17 268 15.8 Derey, P.Henry 19 287 15.1 Foxx, Galax 17 248 14.5 M.Fiscus, R.Retreat 19 271 14.3 J.Levine, S.River 20 286 14.3 Kiser, Floyd Co. 19 269 14.2 McCaskill, W.Byrd 19 258 13.6 Fiddler, P.Henry 19 252 13.3 E.Underwood, E.Montgomery 20 253 12.7 Wilson, M.Vista 15 187 12.5 Brown, Northside 18 224 12.4 K.Easter, Carroll Co. 19 239 12.3 Herscher, Bath Co. 16 190 11.9 Wright, P.Henry 19 227 11.9 Mitcham, Giles 18 213 11.8 Hunter, Covington 18 210 11.7 Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 19 219 11.5 Wampler, Faith Chr. 19 218 11.5 Armstrong, Rockbridge Co. 17 188 11.0 Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 17 184 10.8 Merrix, Giles 18 193 10.7 Trivitt, R.Retreat 17 204 10.7 Rader. Radford 17 181 10.6 Donaldson, Glenvar 20 08 10.4 Kennedy, Carroll Co. 19 196 10.3 Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co. 19 193 10.2 REBOUNDS G Reb Avg Veldman, L.Botetourt 19 257 13.5 Armstrong, Rockbridge Co. 17 226 13.3 S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 14 186 13.3 Donaldson, Glenvar 20 2-5 10.3 Derey, P.Henry 19 185 9.7 Foxx, Galax 17 152 8.9 Nowers, R.Retreat 19 161 8.5 Bennett, Grayson Co. 20 165 8.3 Mutz, W.Byrd 19 160 8.3 Porter, C.Spring 18 147 8.2 Cline, Radford 17 138 8.1 Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 17 138 8.1 Dillon, Patrick Co. 19 151 7.9 Wright, P.Henry 19 144 7.6 C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 19 135 7.1 J.Levine, S.River 20 142 7.1 Page, Radford 16 113 7.1 Thompson, Glenvar 20 141 7.0 E.Underwood, E.Montgomery 20 138 6.9 Kennedy, Carroll Co. 19 123 6.5 Brown, Grayson Co. 20 127 6.4 T.Hairston, M.Vista 15 94 6.3 Robertson, L.Botetourt 19 117 6.2 ASSISTS G Ast Avg A.Easter, Carroll Co. 18 105 5.7 C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 19 88 4.6 Fiddler, P.Henry 19 84 4.4 Porter, C.Spring 18 79 4.4 M.Fiscus, R.Retreat 19 80 4.2 Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 19 78 4.1 Dean, Radford 17 68 4.0 Derey, P.Henry 19 70 3.7 Chrisley, W.Byrd 19 64 3.4 G.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 19 64 3.4 Kiser, Floyd Co. 19 60 3.2 Myers, L.Botetourt 19 61 3.2 M.Hairston, M.Vista 16 49 3.1 FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE FGM FGA Pct Wright, P.Henry 88 160 55.0 Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co. 74 136 54.4 Donaldson, Glenvar 85 157 54.1 T.Hairston, M.Vista 133 249 53.4 Veldman, L.Botetourt 142 267 53.2 S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 110 215 51.2 Kennedy, Carroll Co. 78 153 51.0 Porter, C.Spring 99 200 49.5 Wilson, M.Vista 79 161 49.1 Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 66 139 47.5 Derey, P.Henry 113 242 46.7 Foxx, Galax 83 183 45.3 FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE FTM FTA Pct Hagee, Carroll Co. 34 41 82.9 Chrisley, W.Byrd 58 72 80.6 Huffman, Auburn 88 112 78.6 Porter, C.Spring 82 105 78.1 Rader, Radford 59 76 77.6 McCaskill, W.Byrd 51 67 76.1 Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 51 67 76.1 Harris, Glenvar 61 81 75.3 Trivitt, R.Retreat 63 84 75.0 Shaffner, Grayson Co. 94 126 74.6 Kiser, Floyd Co. 72 97 74.2 Galford, Rockbridge Co. 86 116 74.1 J.Levine, S.River 65 88 73.9 T.Hairston, M.Vista 44 60 73.3 Fiddler, P.Henry 43 59 72.9 M.Fiscus, R.Retreat 46 64 71.9 Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 48 67 71.6 Veldman, L.Botetourt 133 186 71.5 Reed, Giles 56 79 70.9
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE 3PTM Att Pct Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co. 22 46 47.8 Dean, Radford 27 61 44.3 Hazard, Patrick Co. 39 90 43.3 Slaughter, Floyd Co. 16 39 41.0 T.Hairston, M.Vista 20 49 40.8 Fiddler, P.Henry 53 137 38.6 Reed, Giles 18 356 36.3 McCaskill, W.Byrd 25 70 35.7 Carroll, C.Spring 31 89 34.8 Trivitt, R.Retreat 23 66 34.8 Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 16 47 34.0
BOYS
SCORING
G Pts Avg
English, Salem 9 205 22.7
J.Easton, Alleghany 16 358 22.4
Millirons, Auburn 12 262 21.8
Cormany, Radford 12 244 20.3
Pendleton, C.Spring 14 282 20.1
Blanchard, Salem 12 218 18.2
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 13 246 17.6
Swortzel, Floyd Co. 16 279 17.4
Dunlap, P.McCluer 13 214 16.5
Steger, J.River 13 210 16.2
Wooden, Northside 15 243 16.2
Fain, Carlisle 16 243 15.2
Coe, G.Wythe 15 227 15.1
L.Johnson, W.Byrd 16 242 15.1
Journiette, Northside 15 226 15.1
Hamilton, P.McCluer 13 194 14.9
Watson, F.Chiswell 13 206 14.7
Foley, Northside 15 217 14.5
Proudfoot, Christiansburg 14 201 14.4
Vice, Blacksburg 13 186 14.3
Berry, Chilhowie 16 226 14.1
K.Witcher, Franklin Co. 15 206 13.9
Huffman, C.Spring 14 190 13.6
Avery Alexander, Glenvar 154 202 13.5
Gray, Pulaski Co. 14 187 13.4
M.Mack, N.Cross 12 161 13.4
Barber, Glenvar 15 199 13.3
Kanipe, Radford 12 155 12.9
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 15 192 12.8
LaTreill, R.Catholic 12 151 12.6
Tilley, L.Botetourt 15 188 12.5
S.Hairston, M.Vista 15 186 12.4
Bond, Floyd Co. 16 196 12.3
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe 9 111 12.3
McCloud, Pulaski Co. 14 171 12.2
Havens, Bland Co. 11 133 12.1
Cannaday, Franklin Co. 15 177 11.8
Clevenger, J.River 14 165 11.8
Hoge, Bland Co. 11 130 11.8
Moran, J.River 13 154 11.8
Hull, Carroll Co. 12 139 11.6
Payne, Bland Co. 11 127 11.5
Royal, Auburn 14 161 11.5
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe 14 160 11.4
Baines, N.Cross 8 88 11.0
McManus, Radford 12 132 11.0
Hensley, Alleghany 16 173 10.8
Collins, Christiansburg 14 148 10.7
Banks, Floyd Co. 16 166 10.4
Porter, R.Catholic 11 114 10.3
Selkirk, L.Botetourt 15 153 10.2
Hunter, Christiansburg 14 141 10.1
Jasarevic, C.Spring 14 141 10.1
Thompson, Floyd Co. 16 162 10.1
Holiday, Carlisle 15 150 10.0
Mitchell, Blacksburg 13 130 10.0
REBOUNDS
G Reb Avg
Vice, Blacksburg 13 123 9.5
Huffman, C.Spring 14 129 9.2
Cawley, W.Byrd 16 90 8.8
Dunlap, P.McCluer 13 108 8.4
Blanchard, Salem 12 97 8.1
Wooden, Northside 15 119 7.9
Burcham, Carroll Co. 12 91 7.6
Carter, Carlisle 16 117 7.3
Law, Franklin Co. 15 108 7.2
Arnholt, L.Botetourt 12 83 7.1
Hamilton, P.McCluer 13 89 6.8
Woods, Radford 12 81 6.8
Martin, W.Byrd 16 82 6.6
Porter, R.Catholic 11 66 6.6
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 15 97 6.5
Watson, F.Chiswell 13 89 6.4
Banks, Floyd Co. 16 101 6.3
Barber, Glenvar 15 94 6.3
Fain, Carlisle 16 99 6.2
Moran, J.River 13 80 6.2
Peters, J.Forest 16 100 6.2
Hagadorn, R.Catholic 12 73 6.1
Selkirk, L.Botetourt 15 91 6.1
Cagle, C.Spring 14 84 6.0
Gage, J.Forest 16 97 6.0
Swortzel, Floyd Co. 16 96 6.0
ASSISTS
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 15 100 6.9
Buster, C.Spring 14 80 5.7
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 13 74 5.3
Wesley, Radford 12 56 4.7
Millirons, Auburn 12 53 4.4
Bowman, J.River 14 54 3.9
C.Easton, Alleghany 16 62 3.9
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe 9 35 3.9
Coe, G.Wythe 15 55 3.7
Proudfoot, Christiansburg 14 52 3.7
Slash, Northside 15 55 3.5
Blanchard, Salem 12 40 3.3
Bramblett, L.Botetourt 15 50 3.3
Herman, Carroll Co. 12 39 3.3
McHone, F.Chiswell 13 46 3.3
Barber, Glenvar 15 48 3.2
Hines, N.Cross 12 37 3.1
Zeigler, Franklin Co. 15 46 3.1
Bourne, Pulaski Co. 14 42 3.0
Dunlap, P.McCluer 13 39 3.0
Everhart, J.Forest 16 49 3.0
Fain, Carlisle 16 48 3.0
Thompson, Floyd Co. 16 48 3.0
Wooden, Northside 15 45 3.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
FGM FGA Pct
Huffman, C.Spring 89 129 69.0
Brotherton, Auburn 52 83 62.7
Peters, J.Forest 54 90 60.0
Swortzel, Floyd Co. 98 163 60.0
Banks, Floyd Co. 73 125 58.4
English, Salem 76 134 56.7
Moran, J.River 50 81 54.9
Journiette, Northside 95 175 54.3
M.Mack, N.Cross 38 71 53.5
Pendleton, C.Spring 67 126 53.2
Jackson, N.Cross 34 64 53.1
Hamilton, P.McCluer 73 138 52.9
Dunlap, P.McCluer 72 138 52.9
Burcham, Carroll Co. 39 74 52.7
Cagle, C.Spring 49 95 51.6
Royal, Auburn 59 115 51.3
Calloway, Christiansburg 38 74 51.3
T.Johnson, Glenvar 29 57 50.9
Millirons, Auburn 89 176 50.6
Arnholt, L.Botetourt 50 99 50.5
Baines, N.Cross 28 56 50.0
J.Easton, Alleghany 105 212 49.5
Watson, F.Chiswell 77 156 49.4
Eggleston, Carlisle 43 87 49.4
Cormany, Radford 83 169 49.1
Cawley, W.Byrd 51 104 49.0
Mabe, G.Wythe 46 94 48.9
Kanipe, Radford 60 123 48.8
Avery Alexander, Glenvar 26 54 48.1
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe 60 125 48.0
Vice, Blacksburg 79 166 47.6
Wooden, Northside 90 191 47.1
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 81 179 46.8
Johnson, M.Vista 42 90 46.7
Foley, Northside 88 189 46.6
McCloud, Pulaski Co. 65 141 46.1
Hensley, Alleghany 59 128 46.1
Coe, G.Wythe 78 170 45.9
Gravely, F.Chiswell 31 68 45.6
Tilley, L.Botetourt 66 145 45.5
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
FTM FTA Pct
LaTreill, R.Catholic 38 41 92.6
Steger, J.River 42 46 91.3
Millirons, Auburn 48 53 90.6
Charlton, S.River 32 37 86.5
Proudfoot, Christiansburg 40 47 85.1
Goode, G.Wythe 32 39 82.1
Avery Alexander, Glenvar 36 44 81.8
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 40 49 81.6
J.Easton, Alleghany 77 95 81.1
K.Witcher, Franklin Co. 46 58 79.3
Hogsed, J.Forest 42 63 79.2
Cawley, W.Byrd 38 48 79.2
Pendleton, C.Spring 49 62 79.0
Clevenger, J.River 39 50 78.0
Hull, Carroll Co. 38 49 77.6
Moran, J.River 51 67 76.1
L.Johnson, W.Byrd 43 56 76.0
Fain, Carlisle 65 89 73.0
Bourne, Pulaski Co. 24 33 72.7
Dunlap, P.McCluer 50 69 72.5
Buster, C.Spring 28 39 71.8
Wooden, Northside 40 56 71.4
Hamilton, P.McCluer 38 53 71.1
Payne, Bland Co. 27 38 71.1
Selkirk, L.Botetourt 41 58 70.7
Gravely, M.Vista 36 51 70.6
T.Hairston, M.Vista 23 33 69.7
Cannaday, Franklin Co. 41 59 69.5
Prince, L.Botetourt 27 39 69.2
Blanchard, Salem 48 70 68.6
Hensley, Alleghany 38 56 67.9
Swortzel, Floyd Co. 83 123 67.5
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 47 70 67.1
Barber, Glenvar 44 66 66.7
M.Mack, N.Cross 31 47 66.0
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
3PTM Att Pct
Cormany, Radford 55 114 48.2
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe 15 32 46.9
Owen, Salem 14 30 46.6
Tilley, L.Botetourt 52 112 46.4
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 44 95 46.3
Journiette, Northside 15 33 45.5
Kanipe, Radford 22 50 44.0
Coe, G.Wythe 39 91 42.9
Pendleton, C.Spring 33 77 42.9
Millirons, Auburn 36 85 42.4
Dunlap, P.McCluer 20 49 40.8
Hagadorn, R.Catholic 16 40 40.0
Prince, L.Botetourt 14 35 40.0
Proudfoot, Christiansburg 37 93 39.8
K.Witcher, Franklin Co. 31 78 39.7
Dawyot, Salem 19 48 39.6
Hunter, Christiansburg 39 100 39.0
Buster, C.Spring 16 41 39.0
J.Easton, Alleghany 37 95 38.9
Bond, Floyd Co. 41 106 38.7
Gray, Pulaski Co. 27 70 38.6
Wooden, Northside 23 61 37.7
M.Mack, N.Cross 18 48 37.5
S.Hairston, M.Vista 44 119 37.0
Goforth, Blacksburg 10 27 37.0
Cannaday, Franklin Co. 31 84 36.9
Joyce, Blacksburg 24 65 36.9
Gholston, Blacksburg 14 38 36.8
McManus, Radford 31 85 36.5
Hensley, Alleghany 17 47 36.2
Overstreet, S.River 17 47 36.2
Mabe, G.Wythe 14 39 35.9
Berry, Chilhowie 33 93 35.5
C.Easton, Alleghany 22 62 35.5
Faulkner, R.Catholic 13 37 35.1
T.Johnson, Glenvar 14 40 35.0
Jasarevic, C.Spring 28 81 34.6
Andrew, N.Cross 9 26 34.6
Holiday, Carlisle 20 58 34.5
Thompson, Floyd Co. 32 93 34.4
Blackburn, Pulaski Co. 15 44 34.1
Blevins, G.Wythe 14 41 34.1
Steger, J.River 36 106 34.0
Dayson McMillian 18 54 33.3
Gallimore, Floyd Co. 10 30 33.3
Beamer, Carroll Co. 8 24 33.3
Avery Alexander, Glenvar 38 115 33.0
Bramblett, L.Botetourt 30 91 33.0
GIRLS
SCORING
G Pts Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt 15 341 22.7
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 14 306 21.9
Reed, Giles 15 306 20.6
Porter, C.Spring 13 268 20.6
Huffman, Auburn 8 150 18.8
C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 14 259 18.5
Shaffner, Grayson Co. 17 299 17.6
Betts, G.Wythe 15 261 16.7
Derey, P.Henry 13 189 14.5
Foxx, Galax 11 160 14.5
Fiscus, R.Retreat 16 231 14.4
J.Levine, S.River 14 202 14.4
Kiser, Floyd Co. 13 182 14.0
McCaskill, W.Byrd 15 202 13.5
K.Easter, Carroll Co. 14 184 13.1
Underwood, E.Montgomery 14 177 12.6
Wright, P.Henry 13 157 12.1
Phillippi, G.Wythe 13 157 12.0
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 15 178 11.8
Mitcham, Giles 15 177 11.8
Riddle, Narrows 10 118 11.8
Jamison, Franklin Co. 14 159 11.4
Merrix, Giles 15 169 11.3
Fiddler, P.Henry 13 145 11.2
Wampler, Faith Chr. 14 156 11.1
Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 13 142 11.0
Rader, Radford 13 142 10.9
Pettit, J.Forest 14 151 10.8
Cline, Radford 13 134 10.3
Trivitt, R.Retreat 16 162 10.1
Mutz, W.Byrd 15 151 10.1
Blizzard, Franklin Co. 14 140 10.0
REBOUNDS
G Reb Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt 15 211 14.1
Hubbard, Patrick Co. 14 186 13.3
Derey, P.Henry 13 127 9.8
Mutz, W.Byrd 15 140 9.3
Foxx, Galax 11 100 9.1
Nowers, R.Retreat 16 144 9.0
Porter, C.Spring 13 110 8.5
Cline, Radford 13 106 8.2
Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 13 105 8.1
Bennett, Grayson Co. 17 135 7.9
Dillon, Patrick Co. 15 115 7.7
Wright, P.Henry 13 100 7.7
Ingo, G.Wythe 15 111 7.4
Underwood, E.Montgomery 14 104 7.4
Merrix, Giles 15 108 7.2
Page, Radford 13 94 7.2
Jamison, Franklin Co. 14 98 7.0
C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 14 98 7.0
J.Levine, S.River 14 92 6.6
M.Kagey, Faith Chr. 13 85 6.5
Brown, Grayson Co. 17 109 6.4
Kennedy, Carroll Co. 14 86 6.1
Watson, F.Chiswell 12 73 6.1
ASSISTS
A.Easter, Carroll Co. 13 76 5.8
Blizzard, Franklin Co. 14 71 5.1
Porter, C.Spring 13 57 4.4
Fiscus, R.Retreat 16 69 4.3
Fiddler, P.Henry 13 54 4.2
Ingo, G.Wythe 15 63 4.2
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 15 62 4.1
C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 14 58 4.1
Dean, Radford 13 49 3.8
Myers, L.Botetourt 15 51 3.4
Chrisley, W.Byrd 15 49 3.3
Kiser, Floyd Co. 13 42 3.2
Underwood, E.Montgomery 14 43 3.1
G.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 15 45 3.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
FGM FGA Pct
Veldman, L.Botetourt 121 234 56.5
Wright, P.Henry 59 110 53.6
G.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 110 215 51.2
Jamison, Franklin Co. 60 119 50.4
Derey, P.Henry 77 153 50.3
Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 53 106 50.0
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co. 52 104 50.0
Porter, C.Spring 70 142 49.5
Kennedy, Carroll Co. 52 105 49.5
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 64 140 45.7
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
FTM FTA Pct
Huffman, Auburn 51 61 83.6
Chrisley, W.Byrd 51 62 82.3
Smith, F.Chiswell 29 37 78.4
Rader, Radford 47 60 78.3
Porter, C.Spring 50 64 78.1
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 35 45 77.8
Jamison, Franklin Co. 31 40 77.5
Hagee, Carroll Co. 23 30 76.7
J.Levine, S.River 42 55 76.4
Kiser, Floyd Co. 47 63 74.6
McCaskill, W.Byrd 44 49 74.6
Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 32 43 74.4
Shaffner, Grayson Co. 83 113 73.5
Trivitt, R.Retreat 50 68 73.5
Dean, Radford 39 54 72.2
Derey, P.Henry 40 56 71.4
Fiddler, P.Henry 28 40 70.0
Reed, Giles 41 59 69.5
Veldman, L.Botetourt 93 139 66.9
Wright, P.Henry 38 56 67.8
Fiscus, R.Retreat 37 55 67.3
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 86 111 65.6
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
3PTM Att Pct
Conner, Radford 17 37 45.9
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co. 18 40 45.5
Huffman, Auburn 13 31 41.9
Patel, G.Wythe 26 62 41.9
Reed, Giles 37 92 40.2
McCaskill, W.Byrd 18 46 39.1
Hazard, Patrick Co. 24 62 38.7
Slaughter, Floyd Co. 12 31 38.7
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 15 39 38.5
Derey, P.Henry 10 26 38.4
Phillippi, G.Wythe 26 70 37.1
Robinson, Franklin Co. 28 76 36.8
Hill, J.Forest 14 39 35.9
Fiscus, R.Retreat 32 90 35.6
Roark, F.Chiswell 22 63 34.9
Pettit, J.Forest 40 115 34.8
Drakeford, P.Henry 9 26 34.6
Childress, P.Henry 13 38 34.2
Trivitt, R.Retreat 18 53 34.0
Kiser, Floyd Co. 21 62 33.9
Fiddler, P.Henry 27 80 33.8
Hagee, Carroll Co. 13 39 33.3
