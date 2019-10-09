Fitbit Inc. said it’s shifting manufacturing operations out of China for all of its health trackers and smartwatches to avoid U.S. tariffs on imports from the country.
Starting in January, the company expects those products won’t be of Chinese origin and therefore not subject to import duties, Fitbit said in a statement Wednesday. Fitbit said it will give more details on the financial implications of the move during its third-quarter earnings conference call.
Shares in San Francisco-based Fitbit fell 2% at 11:35 a.m. in New York, leaving them down 27% this year.
Fitbit joins other U.S. companies moving out of China amid an ongoing trade war between the two countries. Tile Inc., which makes Bluetooth-enabled location trackers, also said it’s considering a similar move and is looking at Mexico, Malaysia, Vietnam and “possibly the U.S.” as future manufacturing hubs. Last year, GoPro Inc. announced it would move much of its U.S.-bound camera production out of China.
