Thursday

“The Glass Menagerie”

Tennessee Williams’ classic play about the Wingfield family is staged on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Trinkle Mainstage.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, 1 Market Square, Roanoke

Cost: $20-$38

Contact: 342-5730

Sirius Quartet: “New World”

Sirius Quartet champions a forward-thinking, genre-defying approach to performing new music. Violinist Gregor Huebner’s award-winning composition “New World Nov. 9 2016” is the centerpiece of the program, contrasting idyllic, hopeful themes of Dvořák’s Largo from “New World Symphony” with Shostakovich’s String Quartet, no. 8.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Moss Arts Center, Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $10-$45

Contact: 231-5300

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America

The Salem Museum celebrates America’s love of sports as it hosts “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-6760

Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”

Southwest Virginian Duane Cregger’s paintings are found in private and corporate collections, and his work has been featured in several publications. He has been a participant and received awards in numerous juried exhibitions, including Roanoke College’s 2015 and 2019 juried biennials.

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Smoyer Gallery, Olin Hall Galleries, Roanoke College, 240 High Street, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 375-2332

Dr. E. Patrick Johnson: “Put A Little Honey in My Sweet Tea”

A dramatic reading based on the oral histories collected in Johnson’s groundbreaking books, the narratives are from black gay men and same-sex-loving women who were born, reared and continue to reside in the South and range in age from 18 to 93.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Spot On Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 375-5257

Advanced Energy Healing Exploration with Takara

Energy healing, earth-based remedies, dancing, Native American spirituality and more are explored in a series of classes.

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: West Salem Holistic Healing Center, 2800 W. Main St., Salem

Cost: $22

Contact: 639-1633

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

Tai Chi beginner and intermediate classes are offered in 9-to-10 week series with emphasis on highly individualized, safe, enjoyable and real-world instruction.

When: 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Varies

Contact: 632-2323

Fall for Local Roanoke Night Market

The Shenandoah Club ballroom becomes an upscale market that features 20 locally owned businesses and supports two charities. Attendees can sip rose petal champagne by Storied Goods LLC while shopping with local boutiques and crafters, plus receive pampering treatments from Onyx Hair Studio and see the creative styling of Party Poppers of Virginia event planners. Light food, a raffle and a cash bar also are available. Tickets at bit.ly/RoanokeNightMarket.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $10-$20

Contact: bethboydbell@gmail.com

First Thursday Guitar Pull with host Jim Page

Musicians can join the Guitar Pull, a Southern tradition during which players sit in a circle and take turns playing tunes on their guitars or other instruments.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 521-4507

Friday

Friends of the Buchanan Library Used Book Sale

Hundreds of used books in excellent condition priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. Items also include DVDs, VHS tapes and a collection of special coffee table books. All proceeds will provide money for special library programs, especially children’s programs.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main Street, Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-928-3005

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America

See Thursday’s listing.

Mixed Media Landscapes: Fall Edition

A variety of art media will be used to practice mark-making and to create a lush landscape composition. Beginners and advanced students welcome.

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art , 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $12 non-members, $10 members

Contact: 342-5760

Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”

See Thursday’s listing.

The Market Gallery October 2019 Featured Artists Show: Opening Reception

Kickoff event for an exhibit that features painters Elaine Fleck and Max Mitchell.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Market Gallery, at 23 Salem Ave., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-1177

American Legion Dance

Features the Henry Downing Band.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem

Cost: $10

Contact: 981-9250

“The Glass Menagerie”

See Thursday’s listing.

Yoga for the People

Bring your own yoga mat and prepare for the weather.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

Rebirth Brass Band

New Orleans brass music.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary , 1217 Maple Ave S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $36-$55

Contact: 795-5618

Saturday

Friends of the Buchanan Library Used Book Sale

See Friday’s listing.

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America

See Thursday’s listing.

Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”

See Thursday’s listing.

Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Show

Performers include Just Us Girls, Blue Connection and Family Ties

When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Woodmen Of The World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke

Cost: $7

Contact: 529-2679

Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques and Crafts Festival

The 25th annual festival includes more than 100 vendor spaces filled with crafts, antiques, art, apples, pumpkins, food and more. Bluegrass music, a sidewalk art show, children’s activities and an auto show are also featured.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Buchanan, 19753 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-254-1212

SML Fit Fest

Participants can choose the 5K obstacle course race or the 5K Trail Race/Walk. The event also includeas a kite-flying field, pony rides, K-9 demonstrations, yoga, sack races, hula hoops and much more. Featured musical performers are Morgan Wade, the JAM Kids, Girls Rock Roanoke, The Low Down Dirty and Above the Fray.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Sunken City Brewing Company at Westlake Towne Center, 40 Brewery Drive, Hardy

Cost: $10 advance, $12 at gate, $5 ages 4-12, Free under 4

Contact: 540-721-5288

“The Glass Menagerie”

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Bluegrass Jammin on the Market

Bring acoustic instruments to play or come just to listen to a bluegrass jam session.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

Jessica Allossery Ronald McDonald House Charity Concert

Singer and storyteller Allossery has been compared to Norah Jones and Jack Johnson.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

Cost: $35

Contact: 540-473-2979

River City ACCE Triathlon

Paddle a kayak for 1 mile (kayaks provided), pedal a bike for 5 miles (bring your own bike and helmet), then run or walk for 1 mile in this fundraiser for the Radford Access to Community College Education Program.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Bisset Park, Shelter 1, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford

Cost: $30 adult, $15 children

Sunday

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”

See Thursday’s listing.

“The Glass Menagerie”

See Thursday’s listing.

When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic Nite

Performers get three songs or 15 minutes.

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 795-5618

2019 Sunday Concert Series

New River Bound performs.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-9662

MercyMe Concert with Crowder and Micah Tyler

MercyMe’s “Imagine Nation Tour” comes to Roanoke with fellow Grammy nominee Crowder and GMA Dove nominee Micah Tyler.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

Cost: $25.75-$162

Contact: 853-5372

Monday

Star Quilters Guild Meeting

Regular meeting features a speaker and quilting information.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $2

Contact: 334-1801

Coffee and Conversation

Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Sam volunteers.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 776-0198

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America

See Thursday’s listing.

Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”

See Thursday’s listing.

Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.

When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: St John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: $8

Contact: 343-9341

Yoga at the Taubman

Bring your own yoga mat.

When: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members

Contact: 588-8558

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 588-8558

Tuesday

Tuesday Morning Drop-in Grief Support

Participants are welcome to attend as often as needed and can bring pictures and stories of their loved one as well as any questions or concerns. No RSVP required.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 776-0198

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America

See Thursday’s listing.

Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”

See Thursday’s listing.

Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing

Basic and advanced shag dance lessons with music by Association of Beach and Shag Club DJ Jerry English and free lessons by Grand National shag champion Ricky Ward.

When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 728-0270

Yoga for the People

See Friday’s listing.

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness

See Thursday’s listing.

The Comedy Lab

Aspiring humorists can work on their act in front of an audience.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 400-0712

Wednesday, Oct 09

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group is for persons with dementia to share feelings, needs and concerns.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Salem Terrace at Harrogate, 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 444-0343

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program

Bible-based support group meets weekly.

When: 5:35 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 537-1004

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America

See Thursday’s listing.

Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”

See Thursday’s listing.

Dance 4 Fun Roanoke

Carolina shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing with Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem

Cost: Free

Tags

Load comments