Thursday
“The Glass Menagerie”
Tennessee Williams’ classic play about the Wingfield family is staged on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Trinkle Mainstage.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Theatre, 1 Market Square, Roanoke
Cost: $20-$38
Contact: 342-5730
Sirius Quartet: “New World”
Sirius Quartet champions a forward-thinking, genre-defying approach to performing new music. Violinist Gregor Huebner’s award-winning composition “New World Nov. 9 2016” is the centerpiece of the program, contrasting idyllic, hopeful themes of Dvořák’s Largo from “New World Symphony” with Shostakovich’s String Quartet, no. 8.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Moss Arts Center, Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $10-$45
Contact: 231-5300
Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America
The Salem Museum celebrates America’s love of sports as it hosts “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-6760
Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”
Southwest Virginian Duane Cregger’s paintings are found in private and corporate collections, and his work has been featured in several publications. He has been a participant and received awards in numerous juried exhibitions, including Roanoke College’s 2015 and 2019 juried biennials.
When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Smoyer Gallery, Olin Hall Galleries, Roanoke College, 240 High Street, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 375-2332
Dr. E. Patrick Johnson: “Put A Little Honey in My Sweet Tea”
A dramatic reading based on the oral histories collected in Johnson’s groundbreaking books, the narratives are from black gay men and same-sex-loving women who were born, reared and continue to reside in the South and range in age from 18 to 93.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Spot On Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 375-5257
Advanced Energy Healing Exploration with Takara
Energy healing, earth-based remedies, dancing, Native American spirituality and more are explored in a series of classes.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: West Salem Holistic Healing Center, 2800 W. Main St., Salem
Cost: $22
Contact: 639-1633
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
Tai Chi beginner and intermediate classes are offered in 9-to-10 week series with emphasis on highly individualized, safe, enjoyable and real-world instruction.
When: 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Varies
Contact: 632-2323
Fall for Local Roanoke Night Market
The Shenandoah Club ballroom becomes an upscale market that features 20 locally owned businesses and supports two charities. Attendees can sip rose petal champagne by Storied Goods LLC while shopping with local boutiques and crafters, plus receive pampering treatments from Onyx Hair Studio and see the creative styling of Party Poppers of Virginia event planners. Light food, a raffle and a cash bar also are available. Tickets at bit.ly/RoanokeNightMarket.
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: The Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $10-$20
Contact: bethboydbell@gmail.com
First Thursday Guitar Pull with host Jim Page
Musicians can join the Guitar Pull, a Southern tradition during which players sit in a circle and take turns playing tunes on their guitars or other instruments.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 521-4507
Friday
Friends of the Buchanan Library Used Book Sale
Hundreds of used books in excellent condition priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. Items also include DVDs, VHS tapes and a collection of special coffee table books. All proceeds will provide money for special library programs, especially children’s programs.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main Street, Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-928-3005
Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America
See Thursday’s listing.
Mixed Media Landscapes: Fall Edition
A variety of art media will be used to practice mark-making and to create a lush landscape composition. Beginners and advanced students welcome.
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art , 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $12 non-members, $10 members
Contact: 342-5760
Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”
See Thursday’s listing.
The Market Gallery October 2019 Featured Artists Show: Opening Reception
Kickoff event for an exhibit that features painters Elaine Fleck and Max Mitchell.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Market Gallery, at 23 Salem Ave., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-1177
American Legion Dance
Features the Henry Downing Band.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem
Cost: $10
Contact: 981-9250
“The Glass Menagerie”
See Thursday’s listing.
Yoga for the People
Bring your own yoga mat and prepare for the weather.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Rebirth Brass Band
New Orleans brass music.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary , 1217 Maple Ave S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $36-$55
Contact: 795-5618
Saturday
Friends of the Buchanan Library Used Book Sale
See Friday’s listing.
Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America
See Thursday’s listing.
Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”
See Thursday’s listing.
Roanoke Fiddle and Banjo Show
Performers include Just Us Girls, Blue Connection and Family Ties
When: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Woodmen Of The World Building, 2306 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke
Cost: $7
Contact: 529-2679
Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques and Crafts Festival
The 25th annual festival includes more than 100 vendor spaces filled with crafts, antiques, art, apples, pumpkins, food and more. Bluegrass music, a sidewalk art show, children’s activities and an auto show are also featured.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Buchanan, 19753 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-254-1212
SML Fit Fest
Participants can choose the 5K obstacle course race or the 5K Trail Race/Walk. The event also includeas a kite-flying field, pony rides, K-9 demonstrations, yoga, sack races, hula hoops and much more. Featured musical performers are Morgan Wade, the JAM Kids, Girls Rock Roanoke, The Low Down Dirty and Above the Fray.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sunken City Brewing Company at Westlake Towne Center, 40 Brewery Drive, Hardy
Cost: $10 advance, $12 at gate, $5 ages 4-12, Free under 4
Contact: 540-721-5288
“The Glass Menagerie”
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Bring acoustic instruments to play or come just to listen to a bluegrass jam session.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Jessica Allossery Ronald McDonald House Charity Concert
Singer and storyteller Allossery has been compared to Norah Jones and Jack Johnson.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle
Cost: $35
Contact: 540-473-2979
River City ACCE Triathlon
Paddle a kayak for 1 mile (kayaks provided), pedal a bike for 5 miles (bring your own bike and helmet), then run or walk for 1 mile in this fundraiser for the Radford Access to Community College Education Program.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Bisset Park, Shelter 1, 49 Berkley Williams Drive, Radford
Cost: $30 adult, $15 children
Sunday
Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”
See Thursday’s listing.
“The Glass Menagerie”
See Thursday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Open Mic Nite
Performers get three songs or 15 minutes.
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 795-5618
2019 Sunday Concert Series
New River Bound performs.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
MercyMe Concert with Crowder and Micah Tyler
MercyMe’s “Imagine Nation Tour” comes to Roanoke with fellow Grammy nominee Crowder and GMA Dove nominee Micah Tyler.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
Cost: $25.75-$162
Contact: 853-5372
Monday
Star Quilters Guild Meeting
Regular meeting features a speaker and quilting information.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Christ Lutheran Church, 2011 Brandon Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $2
Contact: 334-1801
Coffee and Conversation
Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Sam volunteers.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 776-0198
Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America
See Thursday’s listing.
Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”
See Thursday’s listing.
Yoga at St. John’s Episcopal Church
Wendi Wagner of Uttara Yoga Studio teaches weekly yoga classes.
When: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: St John’s Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: $8
Contact: 343-9341
Yoga at the Taubman
Bring your own yoga mat.
When: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members
Contact: 588-8558
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 588-8558
Tuesday
Tuesday Morning Drop-in Grief Support
Participants are welcome to attend as often as needed and can bring pictures and stories of their loved one as well as any questions or concerns. No RSVP required.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 776-0198
Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America
See Thursday’s listing.
Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”
See Thursday’s listing.
Roanoke Valley Shag Club Shag and Line Dancing
Basic and advanced shag dance lessons with music by Association of Beach and Shag Club DJ Jerry English and free lessons by Grand National shag champion Ricky Ward.
When: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Yoga for the People
See Friday’s listing.
Tai Chi for Health & Wellness
See Thursday’s listing.
The Comedy Lab
Aspiring humorists can work on their act in front of an audience.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Shishka, 122 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 400-0712
Wednesday, Oct 09
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers Support Group
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group is for persons with dementia to share feelings, needs and concerns.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Salem Terrace at Harrogate, 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 444-0343
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program
Bible-based support group meets weekly.
When: 5:35 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 537-1004
Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America
See Thursday’s listing.
Olin Hall Galleries Exhibitions: Duane Cregger, “Still(ness)”
See Thursday’s listing.
Dance 4 Fun Roanoke
Carolina shag, West Coast, East Coast, ballroom and line dancing with Jim Skinner and Doug Woodson.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Billy’s Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Dr., Salem
Cost: Free
