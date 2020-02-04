The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will host its seventh annual Women’s Leadership Conference at The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center on Thursday, March 19. The daylong event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a networking breakfast and award recognition. Programming and lunch will follow, with networking activities and a silent auction to conclude the day at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased until March 13 on the chamber’s website at www.bit.ly/Womens2020 or by calling the chamber at 382-3020. The ticket price is $99 for members and $149 for nonmembers.
This year’s theme is "Women: Visions & Visionaries," and will feature Amy Herman as the keynote speaker. Herman is a lawyer and art historian who uses works of art to sharpen observation, analysis and communication skills. By showing people how to look closely at painting, sculpture and photography, she helps them hone their visual intelligence to recognize the most pertinent and useful information as well as recognize biases that impede decision making. She has adapted her program for a wide range of professionals and leads sessions internationally for the New York City Police Department, the FBI, the French National Police, the Department of Defense, Interpol, the State Department, Fortune 500 companies, first responders, the military and the intelligence community. The program has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The CBS Evening News and Smithsonian Magazine, among others. Herman holds an A.B., a J.D. and an M.A. in art history. Her book, "Visual Intelligence," was published in May 2016 and was on both the New York Times and Washington Post bestseller lists.
Following Herman will be Montgomery County’s business owner and leader Nancy Hardwick of Meld Manufacturing. Hardwick has grown her business exponentially in the past seven years and serves a global market. She will share the drivers in her vision for her company.
Participants will have the opportunity to attend two of five breakout sessions in the afternoon. Topics will range from dealing with creating a vision of you to challenging problematic patterns and becoming the visionary of your own life. The chamber will also host a silent auction during the conference with a variety of items available for bidding.
The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce appreciates the support of its members and the 2020 Women’s Leadership Conference sponsors: American National Bank & Trust Company; Anne Giles, Licensed Professional Counselor; Appalachian Power Company; Beliveau Farm Winery; Blacksburg Fit Body Boot Camp; Budget Blinds of Salem, Roanoke, Botetourt and the NRV; Carilion New River Valley Medical Center; Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors; First & Main; First Bank & Trust Company; Freedom First Credit Union; Ink Works Studio; LewisGale Hospital Montgomery; Pointe West Management; Servpro of Montgomery and Pulaski Counties; The Orange Bandana LLC All-Occasion Gift Baskets; and The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center.
For more information on the conference, or the chamber, visit www.montgomerycc.org.
Submitted by Leo Priddy
