**FILE ** Gert "Mother" Boyle is seen during a book signing March 29, 2005, in Portland, Ore. The creation of a Borders, Perrin & Norrander campaign more than 20 years ago, the "One Tough Mother" tattoo was emblazoned across the arm of Boyle, Columbia Sportswear's chairwoman, in nationwide ads. But Columbia recently announced it was ending its long-term relationship with the Portland agency and has selected Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners of San Francisco as its agency of record.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)