Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT ROANOKE...NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...HENRY...SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT... SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...PATRICK...FRANKLIN AND EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF SALEM...THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE... AT 643 PM EST, RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WERE IN BANDS FROM THE ROANOKE VALLEY INTO SOUTHSIDE VIRGINA. THE SHOWERS WERE MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. THE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY INTENSIFY AND PRODUCE WINDS UP TO 30 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... MARTINSVILLE... VINTON... BEDFORD... ROCKY MOUNT... AND STUART. IF OUTDOORS, SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING.