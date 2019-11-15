TECHNOLOGY
Huawei unveils new folding smartphone
BEIJING — Chinese tech giant Huawei is selling its first folding smartphone without Google apps or U.S.-made processor chips following sanctions imposed by Washington.
The Mate X, which unfolds to 5.8 inches wide, went on sale Friday on Huawei’s online store in China priced at $2,422. It competes with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold launched in September.
Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, is scrambling to preserve its business following U.S. controls imposed in May on sales of American components and technology to the company, which Washington says is a security risk.
The company is the No. 2 smartphone behind Samsung Electronics Ltd. and the biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers.
AUTOS
Volkswagen boosts electric car spending
Volkswagen will ramp up spending on electric vehicles and automated driving by 36% as the world’s largest automaker challenges rivals to keep pace with an aggressive shift into the post-combustion era.
The new five-year budget for investment in hybridization, electric mobility and digitalization totals $66 billion the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said Friday.
The sharp increase in spending after just one year reflects the increasing pressure on automakers amid the disruptive technology shift and the strains to meet increasingly stringent pollution regulations. Slowing markets make financing the investment tougher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.