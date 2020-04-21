ENERGY
Oil industry reports major job losses
The oil and gas industry shed nearly 51,000 drilling and refining jobs in March, a 9% reduction that is likely to get worse as futures prices fell into negative territory Monday.
March’s job losses rise by 15,000 when ancillary jobs such as construction, manufacturing of drilling equipment and shipping are included, according to BW Research Partnership, a research consultancy, which analyzed Department of Labor data combined with the firm’s own survey data of about 30,000 companies.
The industry has faced the twin shocks of the coronavirus crippling demand with stay-at-home orders coupled with an oil-price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that led to a glut and sent the price of oil spiraling to historic lows, leading U.S. companies to idle drilling rigs.
ENTERTAINMENT
AT&T set to launch HBO Max next month
AT&T has set a launch date of May 27 for its HBO Max service, marking the third major streaming rollout in less than two months as media giants try to capitalize on booming demand for video.
HBO Max will debut in the U.S. before rolling out to Europe and Latin America in the months and years ahead, the company said Tuesday. AT&T is spending a couple of billion dollars a year on HBO Max, its biggest initiative for the WarnerMedia division since the business was acquired for $85 billion almost two years ago.
HBO Max will include all current and future original series, as well as a catalogue of thousands of older movies and TV shows like “The West Wing,” “Friends” and “South Park.”
FOOD INDUSTRY
Chipotle pays record fine for food illness
LOS ANGELES — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. agreed Tuesday to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018, federal prosecutors said.
The fast food company was charged in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food that in some instances caused outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps, at restaurants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.