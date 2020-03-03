Apparel
Activists say gloves made by forced labor
Gloves made in China for the popular French brand Lacoste appear to have been sewn inside a factory where ethnic minorities face forced ideological and behavioral re-education, according to a U.S.-based labor rights group.
Lacoste, known for its iconic little green crocodile logo, says it halted shipments after learning of labor abuse in its supply chain from Washington, D.C.-based labor rights group Worker Rights Consortium. The group alleges that Uigher Muslims and other ethnic minorities are being forced to sew the Lacoste-branded gloves.
A Lacoste spokeswoman said the Chinese factory had been visited by auditors who interviewed workers and didn’t report any concerns.
retail
Target eyes profit despite China turmoil
NEW YORK — Target Corp. says there could be periodic shipping delays in merchandise from China while the discounter scrambles to stock up on more household essentials in its U.S. stores as it confronts the repercussions of a spreading new virus.
Like many retailers, Target is wrestling with the growing uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus as it upends supply networks. In the past few days, U.S. customers have been crowding online services and grocery and discount stores to stock up on all types of basics from cleaning products to canned food. Target’s CEO Brian Cornell believes shoppers will continue to stock up on essentials for the next few weeks.
Still, Minneapolis-based Target offered a solid profit outlook on Tuesday and said that it hasn’t seen anything related to the spreading new virus so far that would affect its financial targets.
Target delivered net earnings of $834 million, or $1.65 per share, for the three-month period ended Feb. 1. That compares with $799 million, or $1.52 per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 1.8% to $23.13 billion.
Target said that for the year it expects a low single-digit increase in comparable sales and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.70 to $7.00. Analysts expect $6.88 per share.
