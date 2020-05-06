U.S. ECONOMY
Unprecedented job cuts recorded in April
BALTIMORE — U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy.
The Wednesday report from payroll company ADP showed the tragic depth and scale of job losses that left no part of the world’s largest economy unscathed. The losses will likely continue through May, with a recovery in hiring likely to begin in the months that follow, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.
According to ADP, the leisure and hospitality sector shed 8.6 million workers last month. Trade, transportation and utilities let 3.4 million people go. Construction firms cut nearly 2.5 million jobs, while manufacturers let go of roughly 1.7 million people. The health care sector cut 1 million jobs, but education services eked out a gain of 28,000 as colleges and universities do not appear to have forced significant layoffs that could come later this year.
UBER
Company slashing full-time workforce
NEW YORK — Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers, about 14% of its workforce, and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still in lockdown.
The San Francisco company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs will reach about $20 million. Uber Technologies Inc. had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine.
CVS Health
Pandemic fuels surge in first-quarter profit
A rush to fill medicine cabinets ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a surging first-quarter profit for CVS Health. The outbreak also lifted the health care giant’s insurance business because patients delayed or canceled some surgeries and used the system less.
In the first quarter, net income jumped 41% to a little more than $2 billion compared to last year, when the company booked a big charge tied to some store closings. But company leaders warned analysts on Wednesday that the pandemic’s impact will grow complex as the year evolves. Their stores saw a big drop in business after the quarter ended, as people stayed home amid shelter-in-place orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.