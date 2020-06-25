WALL STREET

Market rebounds after rule change disclosed

Financial companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders welcomed news that the Federal Reserve and other regulators are removing some limits on the ability of banks to make investments.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% following a jumpy day of trading. The gains reversed some of the S&P 500’s losses from a day earlier, when the market had its biggest drop in weeks.

Banks surged after the Fed and four regulatory agencies announced they’re going to change a rule that has limited banks’ ability to make investments in such areas as hedge funds. The rule change could free up billions of dollars in capital in the banking industry.

BANKRUPTCy

GNC Holdings files for Chapter 11 protection

Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores.

The company said in a statement that it’s looking to restructure its balance sheet at the same time it explores finding a potential buyer, with a minimum purchase price of at least $760 million.

GNC and all of its subsidiaries remain open for business.

The company expects to reorganize or consummate a sale that will allow the business to exit from the bankruptcy process in the fall.

NAMING RIGHTS

Amazon rebranding Seattle sports arena

NEW YORK — Amazon is bringing its climate change message to a new arena. The company is paying to name a Seattle hockey stadium Climate Pledge Arena. The new moniker is meant to recall The Climate Pledge, an initiative Amazon launched last year.

The venue, previously called KeyArena, is in the midst of a major renovation.

Amazon said the naming rights will last at least 10 years.

GOVERNMENTS

California declares budget emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a budget emergency Thursday that will allow California to take nearly $8 billion from a state reserve account to help plug a large budget deficit brought on by the coronavirus.

The state Senate is set to vote on the budget later Thursday, followed by the Assembly the next day. It will take effect July 1.

The state faces a predicted $54.3 billion deficit.

