TRAVEL
Airlines may get strict about travelers’ masks
U.S. airlines could ban travelers from flying in the future if they refuse to wear masks on planes, an industry group said Monday.
Airlines for America, a trade organization, said a group of major American airlines will begin “vigorously” enforcing face-covering policies after reports of travelers not being held to the safety standard. Last month, several airlines acknowledged that they had told crew members to avoid escalating any confrontations in the air over mask violations and described various levels of enforcement.
Delta, Southwest, United Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue and others will “clearly articulate” their face-covering policy to passengers and may require customers to acknowledge the policy at check-in, the association announced Monday on behalf of the member companies. If passengers don’t comply, carriers can implement their own consequences, which could include suspension of flying privileges.
COMMUNICATIONS
T-Mobile suffers big network interruption
T-Mobile US had its first big network meltdown since leapfrogging AT&T to become the No. 2 wireless carrier in the U.S., and the company’s response has been uncharacteristically quiet.
As many as 68 million of T-Mobile’s wireless customers had their service disrupted for several hours Monday as the company tried to identify the problem and restore service.
The company said the outage was caused by “router” issues. T-Mobile’s parent company, Deutsche Telekom AG, said Tuesday that it was related to 5G network upgrades. The Federal Communications Commission has vowed to investigate the matter.
ENERGY
Saudis significantly reducing oil to U.S.
After flooding the U.S. with crude earlier this year, Saudi Arabia has all but cut off the taps to the American oil market.
The kingdom has exported just one cargo to the U.S. so far in June, equivalent to about 133,000 barrels a day, tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg News show. That’s about one-tenth of the 1.3 million barrels a day it shipped in April, when Riyadh flooded the global market during a brief price war against Russia.
If the low pace of exports is sustained in the second half of the month, U.S. imports of Saudi crude could drop to the lowest level in 35 years, helping the American crude market re-balance, according to traders and analysts.
UNIONS
Graduate students vote on union deal
After nearly two years of negotiations and a labor strike, teaching and research assistants at Harvard University will begin voting Tuesday on their first union contract.
The deal would give the Harvard Graduate Students Union-United Automobile Workers solid footing as the National Labor Relations Board prepares to deny graduate students at private universities legal protection to form unions. It could signal a shift in the graduate labor movement, which has faced tremendous pushback from top schools such as Harvard.
The one-year deal, covering more than 4,000 workers, guarantees a 2.8 percent raise for most salaried graduate student workers. It provides a minimum wage of $16 for hourly research work and $17 for hourly instructional work. The contract offers nearly $1 million in additional financial aid for costs associated with health and dental insurance, child care and emergency assistance.
