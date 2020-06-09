TECHNOLOGY
IBM ending facial recognition program
IBM is getting out of the facial recognition business, saying it’s concerned about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.
Ongoing protests responding to the death of George Floyd have sparked a broader reckoning over racial injustice and a closer look at the use of police technology to track demonstrators and monitor American neighborhoods.
IBM is one of several big tech firms that had earlier sought to improve the accuracy of their face-scanning software after research found racial and gender disparities.
MARKETING
Feds propose record telemarketer fines
The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers.
The Federal Communications Commission said John Spiller and Jakob Mears made the calls through two businesses. State attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas also sued the two men and their companies, Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, in federal court in Texas, where both men live, for violating the federal law governing telemarketing, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
The FCC said the robocalls offered plans from major insurers like Aetna and UnitedHealth with an automated message.
OIL PRODUCTION
Libyan oil field restart halted
CAIRO — A unit affiliated with Libya’s east-based forces that have been trying to capture Tripoli but are now on the retreat, ordered the country’s largest oil field to halt work just hours after it restarted operations, the national oil company said Tuesday.
An oil field engineer later said the production at the Sharara field had temporarily restarted. But the National Oil Company did not comment publicly on the resumption and said that force majeure — a contract clause that refers to the inability of the company to meet its obligations — remains in effect for now.
