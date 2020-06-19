The Covid-19 outbreak has continued to impact most every business around the world, and The Roanoke Times is no exception.
As I’m sure you realize, the majority of our revenue in the media business comes from advertising. You also must know the majority of the businesses that normally advertise with us have been closed for an extended period of time recently and are just now beginning to get back on their feet, so to say we have been negatively impacted is a tremendous understatement. I want to thank those advertising clients who have continued through, and those that have recently restarted their marketing efforts with us. It is the lifeblood of our business model and means the world to us here at The Roanoke Times.
We know how important our role is in bringing information to the communities we serve, and we continue to be extremely proud of the work we have produced over these difficult circumstances. We are equally thankful to our customers, who have been both understanding of the new challenges as well as engaged in the content we produce; our audience numbers have never been higher.
However, the financial side of the advertising landscape remains challenging. That fact, coupled with the positive response from our carrier force for the “day off” on the recent Memorial Day holiday, has led us to make a similar choice concerning a few more upcoming holiday publishing dates. We will not have a print edition of The Roanoke Times on July 4, Sept. 7 (Labor Day), Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Of course, our newsroom still will cover the news as we always do, 365 days a year. We will produce our e-edition (the digital replica of the printed newspaper) for those days — as we do every day — and keep our website, www.roanoke.com, up to date. As a reminder, this would be a terrific opportunity for you to make sure you have registered on our website for full access to both, as it’s included in your print subscription price. If you need help getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com and we would be happy to assist you.
I want to thank you for your understanding during these difficult circumstances. As always, thanks for reading.
