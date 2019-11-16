Czech expatriate was notable filmmaker PRAGUE — Vojtech Jasny, a filmmaker who belonged to the new wave of Czechoslovak cinema in the 1960s, has died. He was 93. Slovacke divadlo, a theatre he frequently visited, said that Jasny died Friday. A family representative confirmed his death to the CTK news agency. From the 1950s, Jasny made some 50 movies in Czechoslovakia and later in the West when he emigrated after the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. His most famous film, “All My Good Countrymen,” from 1968, about the brutal changes in the country under communism, was banned in his homeland. It won the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1969. He also won a Cannes special jury prize for his 1963 film, “The Cassandra Cat.” In the 1980s, Jasny settled in the United States, lecturing at Columbia University. He later returned home.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah high school where the Disney movie “High School Musical” was filmed over a decade ago has become a tourist destination, and the trend could grow with the premiere of Disney’s new streaming service series based on the film.
Much of the popular 2006 movie was filmed at East High School in Salt Lake City. To draw in fans, the state office of tourism has compiled a four-day, four-night “High School Musical Itinerary” for visitors to follow, the Deseret News recently reported.
The campus is open to visitors for a self-guided walking tour on weekdays from 2:30 until 7 p.m. Some tourists just want to take their pictures in front of the school’s now widely recognized façade.
The school again welcomed a Disney cast and crew in 2018 to film a series based on the movie. The filming that went from the end of the school year through the summer made the campus busy, but it wasn’t overwhelming, East High School assistant principal Ken DeVries said.
“They’re very good to work with us. They’re doing everything they can to stay out of our way,” he said.
Most visitors to the school are respectful, though they can sometimes get a little aggressive. And it’s challenging when tour buses stop, he said.
“That’s when it gets a little obnoxious,” DeVries said.
But overall, having a place in Disney history and the hearts of fans who flock to campus has been positive, he said.
“They are delightful people and are just thrilled to see where their favorite show is made,” DeVries said.
