NEW YORK — The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost.
Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected.
In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.
Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup. “Mulan” had been set to hit theaters next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar.
Some movie theaters have shuttered, though most are currently imposing new restrictions on audience crowding to help facilitate the social distancing recommended by health officials.
