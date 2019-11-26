Book to study new generational divide NEW YORK — OK boomer, someone’s writing a book about you. Jill Filipovic, the author, journalist and attorney, has a deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint One Signal Books for “OK Boomer: Let’s Talk: Dispatches from a Generational Divide.” The publisher announced Tuesday that “OK Boomer” would look beyond the “humorous meme” and explore issues such as student debt, health care and climate change. The book is scheduled for late 2020. Filipovic said in a statement that the economic struggles of younger people were largely “because of choices our parents’ generation made.” Filipovic, 36, added that her generation was “at a crossroads” between the world left to them and the world they desire. A CNN columnist and New York Times contributor, Filipovic is the author of “The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness.”
Share Baby Yoda files again, you may NEW YORK — People can send each other animations of Baby Yoda again. Giphy, a database of the mini-videos, had been removing animated GIF files of the Star Wars character from the new Disney Plus streaming series “The Mandalorian.” That led to speculation that Disney asked for this because of copyright concerns. But Giphy is blaming “confusion” in a statement. It says it conducted a review, and Baby Yoda GIFs are back and available to share. Giphy says it’s sorry to Disney for any inconvenience. Giphy declined to elaborate on why it removed the GIFs. Disney referred questions to Giphy. “The Mandalorian” is one of a handful of new series on Disney Plus, which launched two weeks ago and attracted 10 million subscribers on its first day.
NEW YORK — Television traditions on Thanksgiving have usually involved the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and then hours of football, but in recent years, another has emerged: watching The National Dog Show.
Hosted by actor John O’Hurley, the annual parade of pooches has become one of the more popular shows of Thanksgiving week.
O’Hurley is joined by Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, the figure skating commentary duo known for their dose of camp, and sports commentator Mary Carillo. David Frei, who is a licensed judge for the American Kennel Club, serves as the analyst.
